Miller-Uibo out of Olympics as she pulls up after 200m

PARIS, France: It was another casualty for Team Bahamas as women's two-time defending 400 metre champion didn't complete her first round heats on Monday.

Miller-Uibo, who is reportedly nursing a hamstring injury, went through the first 200 metres of the race and then stopped on the curve. She walked the rest of the way in the Stade de France much to the applause of the crowd.

The 30-year-old was tagged with a DNF (did not finish) behind her name on the scoreboard. Natalia Kaczmarek of Poland was the heat winner in 49.98 and Esther Elo-Joseph of Nigeria was disqualified,

Miller-Uibo, who came back from motherhood a year ago and a change in coaching last year, made her exit off the track and into the mixed zone. But she declined to speak to the media.

Miller-Uibo came in with a season's best of 53.02 that she posted at the Bahamas Association of Athletic Association's Nationals In June where she also didn't complete the 200m.

She follows the departure of defending men's champion Steven Gardiner, who didn't run in the heats of his men's 400m on Sunday. His camp cited a recurring left ankle injury that prevented him from making the starting line.