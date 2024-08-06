Charisma Taylor misses triple jump final

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

PARIS, France — Charisma Taylor just wished her opening round jump would have held her.

She opened the women’s triple jump competition at the Stade de France on Saturday with the leading mark of 45-feet, 11 3/4-inches or 14.01 metres.

Taylor, in her historic debut as the first Bahamian female to compete in the triple jump, watched as she was dropped to ninth in Group B and 15th overall and missed the top 12 that advanced to Saturday’s final.

“It was a good experience. I was definitely disappointed that I didn’t make the final,” she said. “But I have the (100m) hurdles, so I just have to keep on going.”

After taking the early lead, Taylor sizzled during the final two rounds with 45-10 1/2 (13.98m) and (13.71m)44-11 3/4 that knocked her out of contention for one of the top 12 spots.

The 12th and final qualifying spot went to Louis Guillaume of France with 46-1 1/4 (14.05), while the top qualifier was Leyanis Perez Henandez of Cuba with 48-2 (14.68).

Despite not advancing, Taylor said she was still thrilled to be here as the first Bahamian female to contest the triple jump, coming into the games with a lifetime best of 44-10 (14.88m) and a season’s best of 46-3 1/2 (14.11m).

She will add another historic feat to her résumé when she joins world indoor 60m record holder Devynne Charlton and NCAA Division II champion Denisha Cartwright in the women’s 100m hurdles.

The 24-year-old Taylor, a graduate student at the University of Tennessee, will be the first Bahamian as well to compete in two individual events, albeit on the field and the track collectively.

“I’m looking forward to coming back and competing in the hurdles,” said Taylor, who has a lifetime best time of 12.76 seconds.

“Hopefully I can make up for what I didn’t do in the triple jump in the hurdles. I think it’s also good that we have three competitors from The Bahamas competing in the event.”

Except for the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia when Chandra Sturrup was fifth, Sevatheda Fynes sixth and Debbie Ferguson-McKenzie seventh in the final of the women’s 100m, Charlton, Cartwright and Taylor are hoping to ink their names in the hurdles, if they all advance.