Darville: Public health system short 450 nurses, govt recruiting more from Ghana

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said the public health system is short 450 nurses, including more than 170 speciality nurses.

He said the government would recruit nurses from Ghana again to address the problem.

He said postgraduate nurses are being trained to help fill gaps.

The Davis administration has announced plans to build a new speciality hospital in the Perpall Tract area.

Amid concerns about how the government would staff the facility, Dr Darville said yesterday: “Trust me when I tell you we have a strategic plan to ensure that we populate these tertiary healthcare facilities by way of locally trained healthcare professionals, health professionals that we bring into the country from abroad and health professionals who we are trying to get back, who from the diaspora who migrated abroad.”

In November, 18 nurses from Ghana began their employment here. They signed a renewable two-year contract with the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Three went to Grand Bahama, nine were stationed at the Princess Margaret Hospital, and six were attached to the Department of Public Health.