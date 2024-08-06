Former PM Christie in hospital after suffering an ‘acute heart condition’

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Perry Christie reportedly suffered “an acute heart condition” that prompted a “successful corrective procedure”, according to Latrae Rahming, communications director in the Office of the Prime Minister.

“He is now convalescing remarkably well,” Mr Rahming said on X, the website formerly known as Twitter. “He is awake, alert, and in excellent spirits.”

He said Mr Christie’s doctors include cardiologist Dr Bimal Francis, intensivist Dr Adrian Cargill, and cardiovascular surgeons Dr Duane Sands and Dr Conville S Brown.

Mr Christie was reportedly admitted to Doctors Hospital on Saturday.

Mr Rahming said he will remain hospitalised for several more days.

“In order to maximise his restful recovery, phone calls and visitation will be restricted,” he said.

In a statement, Mr Christie’s family thanked the medical team at Doctors Hospital for their professionalism and care and expressed gratitude for their support and well wishes.

Prime Minister Philip Davis expressed “heartfelt thoughts and prayers” on behalf of himself and his wife, Ann Marie, to the former prime minister.

“We are encouraged by his strength and wish him a swift and full recovery,” he said on X. “Our support and best wishes are with him and his family during this time”.

Mr Christie’s health situation comes two months after his longtime friend and former political rival, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, was admitted to the hospital and underwent a two-hour surgery to remove a blood clot.