Miller-Uibo and Gardiner injured at Paris Olympics

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

PARIS, France — It wasn’t supposed to be like this. Both Steven Gardiner and Shaunae Miller-Uibo went down with recurring injuries at the 2024 Olympic Games.

In the space of two days, Team Bahamas’ hopes were dashed as first, Gardiner didn’t make it to the starting line in his first round heats of the men’s 400 metres in the Stade de France on Sunday.

He was scheduled to compete in lane four in the fourth of six heats, but he didn’t make it. Then on Monday, Miller-Uibo came out and competed in her first round of the women’s 400m. She did complete the first 200m, only to stop on the curve.

The 30-year-old walked the rest of the way as she was applauded by the crowd. But she was given a DNF (did not finish) behind her name on the scoreboard.

Natalia Kaczmarek of Poland was the heat winner in 49.98 and Esther Elo Joseph of Nigeria was disqualified.

However, Miller-Uibo has one last chance to get back in the game if she chooses to run in the repechage, which features all of the competitors who didn’t automatically qualify for the semifinal.

If she so chooses to do so, she will be entered into lane two of the second of four heats today at 5:28 am. The first in each repechage and the next two fastest finishers will book their ticket to the semifinals.

Miller-Uibo, coming back from motherhood and a change in coaching all last year, ran a season’s best of 53.02 that she posted at the Bahamas Association of Athletic Association’s Nationals in June where she also didn’t complete the 200m because of the injury.

While there was no explanation for what happened to Miller-Uibo, Gardiner’s agent eventually provided an explanation as to what happened to the co-flag bearer for the games’ opening ceremonies last Friday.

Claude Bryan, the chief executive officer of “On Time Management,” confirmed that Gardiner had some issues around his left ankle and the tendon in that area. “He and his team had worked around the clock the past two weeks trying to get him in a state of readiness for the title defence,” Bryant said.

“We would be remiss to not thank his medical team, including Dr. Mueller and his staff, Dr Jennifer Davis who, despite the handicap of no accreditation, made tremendous personal sacrifice to the cause. His coaches led by Gary Evans exercised patience and prudence throughout.

“Last but unquestionably not least his primary sponsor Adidas who went above and beyond to try to get him on the track.”

Bryant said whilst greatly disappointed, Gardiner wishes the other 400m entrants the very best and asks his fans globally to continue to pray and support him.

The BOC, headed by president Romell Knowles, also chimed, noting that it was unfortunate what happened to Gardiner.

“While I don’t have information on Stevie’s withdrawal, I know that Stevie loves his country and wanted nothing more than to represent his country,” Knowles said. “I can only imagine. Stevie and his camp must be devastated.

The turn of events was not what we hoped for or expected. I ask that we pray for Stevie’s recovery and mental being.”

And BAAA president Drumeco Archer, who is also in Paris, said at the time that they were awaiting the official report from Gardiner’s camp. “What happened to Stevie breaks all of our hearts,” he wrote.

“We await an official communication from his coaches, management and medical team.

“May God continue to bless him and Team Bahamas.”

Gardiner, who won the title in 2021 in Tokyo, Japan, appeared to be in fine shape coming into the games.

There was no indication of any injuries or anything, although he didn’t speak to the media here.

Gardiner, who carried the flag with world indoor 60 metre hurdles record holder Devynne Charlton during the official opening ceremonies on Friday, and Miller-Uibo were the latest marquee athletes who won’t go onto compete in their much anticipated finals.

Jamaica’s two top stars here - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out of the semifinals of the 100m and Shericka Jackson didn’t show up for the heats of the women’s 200m to defend her title.

The jury is still out on what is going on here in Paris with the athletes.