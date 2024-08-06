Police searching for guardians of toddler girl

UPDATE: Police have reported that the mother of the child has been found.

POLICE are asking for the public's help in locating the parents or guardians of a young child found alone near Roosevelt and Jerome Avenue this morning.

The girl, who appears to be between 1 and 2 years old, was discovered shortly after 7am on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

According to police, she is of brown complexion and has short black hair. She is wearing a white shirt, pull- ups, and a pair of white socks and is unable to communicate effectively.

The child is currently in the care of officers at the Wulff Road Police Station.

Police urge anyone with information about the child's identity or the whereabouts of her parents or guardians to contact the Wulff Road Police Station immediately at 394-4540/1, 3930825/6, or the nearest police station.



