Two Bahamians participate as officials at Paris Olympics

MANCER Roberts Sr, the technical director at Bahamas Aquatics, was one of 26 officiators of the 2024 Paris Olympics swimming competition and the first Bahamian to perform that role at an Olympics.

Officiators are responsible for conducting the competition and applying all rules.

During the games, Mr Roberts was a turn judge, observing whether swimmers complied with the turn and finish rules for their strokes. He was also a stroke judge, observing whether swimmers followed the regulations relating to swimming style.

His most senior responsibility was supervising other officials on the turn side of the pool during an event. The 58-year-old has been officiating other swimming competitions for 15 years. “I’ve officiated a competition at World Aquatics in places like Dubai, Doha, Qatar, in places all around the world but the selection of the Olympics is like once in a lifetime,” he told The

Tribune on Sunday. Bahamas Aquatics nominated him as an official when the selection process started in 2023. He underwent additional training and was approved to participate.

He was also recommended for the Tokyo Olympics but was not selected after going through four phases of the selection process.

He does not know why he was not selected for the Tokyo Games but emphasised the tedious nature of the process.

“The fact that I would have worked at a World Championships in Dubai and again in Doha, Qatar then puts me out there as being seen and having been at that level, so that’s probably one of the things that help in the process,” he said.

He officiated as the world’s best swimmers, including world record holders, pulled off amazing feats.

Katie Ledecky, widely seen as the greatest woman distance swimmer ever, was one such athlete.

“I was two lanes adjacent to the official that was in lane four,” he said, referring to her 800m freestyle victory. “It was fantastic. I would be in lane two when Leon Marchand swam his world record.”

“It’s like being right in the centre of the action. Katie Ledecky turns so that she flips and hits the wall. Based on the power that she’s producing, the water splashes to my lane.”

Mr Roberts is also the deputy chairman of the Regional Swimming Technical Committee. He has a son who has represented The Bahamas in regional competitions.

Bahamas Aquatics President Algernon Cargill has also participated in the Olympic Games, presenting medals to the 4x200m Freestyle Male Relay winners.

“It’s a feeling I know. Not only is it historic, but it’s important for promoting swimming in The Bahamas,” he said.