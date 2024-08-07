Concerns voiced over Exuma marina switch

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

ENVIRONMENTAL advisers to an Exuma-based developer yesterday voiced concerns over a neighbouring resort project’s decision to relocate its marina.

Eric Carey, consultant for the Turtlegrass Resort and Island Club, told Tribune Business that Yntegra Group’s decision to switch its marina to the southern side of Big Sampson Cay appears to be “impossible and impractical”.

Yntegra is in negotiations with the Government and regulatory agencies for a $100m project targeted at Big Sampson Cay and East Sampson Cay in the Exumas, having signed a Heads of Agreement with the Government in January. It said then that it was “excited about this project and believes in the long-term added value it will deliver to the people of Exuma and to the tourism product in the Exuma Cays”.

The neighbouring Turtlegrass Resort and Island Club, also located on Big Sampson Cay, has voiced concerns over Yntegra’s proposed super yacht marina by arguing that it conflicts with its low density, sustainable and eco-friendly development.

Mr Carey said Yntegra Group’s project calls for overwater bungalows, a marina, sports amenities and staff quarters, with the marina and bungalows risking damage to the pristine seagrass in the surrounding area. He argued that the new marina location is

“impossible” as it cannot be accessed from the west, while the location is shallow and prone to storm surge.

Mr Carey also raised concerns about the environmental impact of the marina project, noting that any dredging would risk damaging the turtle grass meadows in the surrounding area, and also asked how Yntegra will generate energy with space for solar panels limited on its neighbouring 20-acre plot.

The ex-Bahamas National Trust (BNT) director said that installing generators would ruin the “ambiance” of Turtlegrass’ low density development.

Meanwhile, Yntegra Group’s project will feature the Rosewood hotel brand, with the developer maintaining it will be environmentally friendly and bring value to the Exuma Cays. The Tribune understands the Yntegra project will also assist in renovating the Black Point airport to accommodate the increased airlift needed to access the cays.

The group has also signed a Heads of Agreement for a $500m development of a new resort and marina in Cave Cay, Exuma. The development of the two projects will be done in tandem and they are expected to be completed within about six months of each other.

Turtlegrass, though, has asserted that the Exumas are not the place for a mega marina, and the Yntegra project is “absolute and total” in its incompatibility with its sustainable ethos. Mr Carey previously said the two resorts could not “co-exist” on Big Sampson Cay as a mega marina could be “destructive” to the marine life that Turtlegrass intends to make the focal point of their development.

He said: “There are parts of our country where we will approve marinas, and even mega marinas, because the environment has more capacity to absorb that. But that untouched part of the Exumas is not a place that should have to absorb that impact. They are putting in a marina, putting in overwater bungalows in channels, dredging in channels fast flowing with lots of currents.

“A mega marina in a pristine area is totally destructive to the environment, and totally destructive to our client’s concept. We cannot co-exist with a mega yacht marina having destroyed the seagrass and coral reefs on the nearby beach, offshore of the beach, where my clients are going to be snorkeling, paddle boarding, etc. We’re talking about absolute and total incompatibility.”