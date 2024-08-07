Eastern Road repairs expected to continue through Friday

TRAFFIC on Eastern Road will be disrupted until Friday as workers repair the road.

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) had dug up the road to improve service reliability for customers in the eastern area and install new underground lines for redundancy.

The repair work was completed the weekend of July 21.

In a press statement yesterday, the Ministry of Works announced that Bahamix began paving the road yesterday and will continue until Friday. The work will occur from 9.30am to 3.30pm, and single-lane closures will be implemented.

The ministry encouraged the public to avoid the road if possible and to comply with traffic signs.