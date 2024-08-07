Hotel chief: ‘No real difficulty’ going to four-day work week

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
THE Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association’s (BHTA) president yesterday said he foresees “no real difficulty” with a four-day work week as employers generally gave mixed reactions to the idea.
Robert Sands told Tribune Business much work and negotiation was required before such an arrangement is implemented in The Bahamas so as not to unduly burden the private sector with further excessive cost increases, but he did not dismiss the proposal.
Pointing out that adopting a four-day work week would require employees to work four ten-hour days to meet 40 hours for the week, instead of five eight-hour days, he said one required compromise would involve trade unions agreeing not to demand pay “in excess of the standard rate” for those two extra hours per day to minimise the employer cost burden.
“I think there are a number of things that have to be taken into consideration in a four-day work week,” Mr Sands told this newspaper. “In my opinion, it can work if persons work their 40-hours in ten hours per day. For quality of life issues for people with young families, having three days’ off makes a lot of sense in a world where family issues are not as strong as in the past.
“I see no real difficulty with a four-day work week. It has implications in terms of the understanding of trade unions and so forth. Where there are hours worked in excess of the standard hours, you are not paying in excess of the standard rate, for example. There’s a lot of negotiated situations.
“All these things have to be worked out in such a way that companies are not paying a premium for such an approach. When work-life balance is being brought to bear, I see that as being a positive in the workplace and something that can be supported with all the stakeholders,” he added.
“It’s a question of management. It’s just managing your scheduling accordingly. As long as those hours are still being covered they can still be included under these types of arrangement.” However, Debra Symonette, Super Value’s president, was less enthusiastic about the merits of a four-day work week and suggested its implementation would not be practical for food store chains.
ExposedU2C 8 hours, 7 minutes ago
Robert Sands' view is of course very jaded by the fact that a shorter work week would give Baha Mar and the entire hotel industry many more financially appealing options for reducing their personnel costs by way of a greater number of lower cost part-time and shift workers with fewer benefit entitlements.
The corrupt Davis led PLP government's fears about growing civil unrest arising from the already extremely high and ever increasing true under-employment and unemployment rates are driving all of this four-day work-week nonsense talk.
Stumpy Davis' only solution to the extremely high under-employment and unemployment levels is to codify into our nation's laws, regulations and statistics that workers shall be regarded as fully employed even if they are unable to work a forty-hour work week in order to buy food, medicines, and pay for other necessities for themselves and their families.
Bottom line: This grossly incompetent and corrupt PLP government has been much too pre-occupied in back-room deals to greatly enrich themselves and their favourite cronies, with no attention devoted to meaningful policies aimed at creating job opportunities for the many under-employed and unemployed. Truly sad for all hurting Bahamians and their families to say the least.
lucaya 23 minutes ago
👌
