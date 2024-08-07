Investor needs rezone to secure $5.6m investment

By FAY SIMMONS

AN INVESTOR will tonight seek to secure his $5.6m south western New Providence purchase at a hearing to rezone a property that two government agencies assured him was for commercial use.

Abdoulaye Fadiga, a world-renowned Thai boxing world champion from France, and president of Rose In Atlas is seeking Town Planning Committee approval to rezone ten acres near the western side of South Ocean Boulevard from ‘residential’ to ‘commercial’ to facilitate the development of an outdoor fitness facility.

In documents filed with the Town Planning Committee, he revealed that he acquired the site after being informed by both the Bahamas Investment Authority (BIA) and the Department of Inland Revenue, as well as his attorneys and the vendor, that it was zoned for commercial use only to discover this was not the reality.

The project plans to make use of the existing building on the property instead of constructing new ones. A 50-metre outdoor pool and movable obstacle course will be constructed.

“The existing property will now only be used for an outdoor fitness facility. No new buildings will be constructed at this time. Therefore, we will used all the existing buildings on the property. The only addition will be a 50-metre pool and movable obstacle course,” Mr Fadiga said.

“We are requesting permission to obtain a Business Licence to operate our fitness centre, spa and membership club and restaurant. The restaurant will carter to our members at the existing premises.”

The developer indicated there was an “initial confusion” as to the zoning of the property as both the Bahamas Investment Authority and the Department of Inland revenue initially indicated the site was zoned for commercial use. However, the Department of Physical Planning revealed it is zoned for residential development only.

“There was an initial confusion as to whether the property was zoned commercial. The vendor, the Bahamas Investment Authority, Inland Revenue, and our attorneys indicated that the property was zoned for commercial purposes,” Mr Fadiga wrote.

“Also, there is an existing commercial enterprise on the east and the west of our premise. Therefore, we were of the understanding certified by two governmental agencies that the property was zone for commercial.

“We now understand from the Department of Physical Planning that this is not the case. As a result, we would like to apply for rezoning of the property.”

In a separate application, Mark Thompson, owner of Nature’s Way Nursery, has applied to Town Planning for the rezoning of 0.361 acres from residential to commercial to construct a “small low traffic” office space for his existing nursery in the same area.

Speaking to Tribune Business, Mr Thompson said he purchased the property over 25 years ago and, at the time, it was open zoned but over the years the site was zoned for residential use only.

He said his proposed three-unit professional space will not have an impact on traffic in the surround- ing area as it will not cater to retail customers. He has already operated his nursery on four of the five acres for over 25 years.

Mr Thompson said: “I’ve been running a commercial entity out of there for about 25 years, which is my nursery, on approximately four out of the five acres. So, I’m just asking for a third of an acre more to be used to build my own office and professional space.

“I proposed a multi-use professional space. But nothing like a food store, and it’s not a retail type situation that would have traffic. This is sort of boutique professional space. I have a nursery and a home on the property, and I basically want to construct an office building out front. Its pretty basic. We’re going to keep it screened, we’re going to be low traffic”

The Town Planning application for the property on the eastern side of South Ocean Boulevard said the developer plans to “create a space that harmoniously blends with the natural landscape while providing valuable amenities and services tailored to the needs of our community.”

“Our intention is to ensure that the proposed development for the site seamlessly integrates with the surrounding environment, enhancing the overall organic feel and function of the site,” said the Town Planning application.



