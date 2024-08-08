Bahamas ‘resolves’ all US aviation audit

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

THE deputy prime minister last night said The Bahamas has “resolved” all findings by US aviation regulators to maintain its top-tier standing with them.

Chester Cooper, minister of tourism, investments and aviation, said this nation “has successfully completed” the most recent International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) audit by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The audit, which was conducted in October 2023, assessed the Civil Aviation Authority Bahamas (CAAB) for compliance with international safety standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). The outcome was previously branded as “critical” to maintaining, and expanding, the access Bahamian-owned airlines enjoy to the US market.

“The public would recall the recent passing of the Civil Aviation Amendment

Act 2024 and the Civil Aviation Authority Amendment Act 2024, which directly resolved many of the findings,” Mr Cooper said. “We have been notified by the FAA that, after reviewing the objective evidence submitted by the CAAB prior to the deadline of July 31, 2024, none of the open findings remain unresolved.”

The deputy prime minister, previously addressing Parliament on the two Bills, had said the improvements to the Civil Aviation Act and Civil Aviation Authority Act were vital to maintaining The Bahamas’ top-tier Category One status with the FAA.

The reforms were designed to resolve 46 “findings” made during the IASA audit of The Bahamas’ aviation regulatory and safety regime. A downgrade, and loss of Category One status, would impede Bahamian-owned airlines in accessing this nation’s primary tourist and commercial market and prevent them from expanding into new routes.

“If we are able to satisfactorily address these findings, The Bahamas would maintain its current rating of a Category One, meaning that the Commonwealth of The Bahamas met the international safety standards established by ICAO (the International Civil Aviation Organisation),” Mr Cooper said.

“If we do not maintain our Category One status, air carriers from The Bahamas who are currently approved to operate into the US will be placed on heightened surveillance and all new operators, expansions in existing services or changes in existing services to the US will be strictly prohibited. It is therefore critical that we pass these amendments.”

Bahamian aviation operators backed Mr Cooper’s assessment. Paul Aranha, principal of Trans-Island Airways and Trans International Airways, told Tribune Business: “It’s really crucial for The Bahamas especially because of our proximity to the US. If we are downgraded to Category Two you cannot add any planes or expand routes or make technology changes.

“It gives the US carriers an incredible advantage because they can just expand into The Bahamas and we cannot even respond to it. It’s really important to maintain that status because the US is only 150 miles away. I’m very confident that we will.”

Research by Tribune Business showed that the FAA’s IASA audit is designed to assess a country’s compliance with “eight critical elements of effective aviation safety oversight” as detailed by ICAO, the global regulatory standard setter.

These elements are identified as a country’s legislative framework; aviation operating regulations; state civil aviation system and safety oversight functions; quality of technical personnel and their training; technical guidance and provision of safety information; licensing, certification and authorisation; surveillance; and how safety concerns are resolved. The audit occurs every five to seven years.

Mr Cooper, meanwhile, reiterated: “The passage of the Civil Aviation Amendment Bill 2024 and the Civil Aviation Authority Amendment Bill 2024 is crucial for the future of aviation in The Bahamas. These amendments will not only address the FAA IASA findings, ensuring that we maintain our Category One rating but also pave the way for continued growth and innovation in our aviation sector.”

The FAA IASA audit was announced on July 17, 2023, with the actual assessment taking place last year from October 16-20. Mr Cooper said the audit identified 46 findings across the eight critical elements, and the primary focus was to increase the autonomy of the Civil Aviation Authority Bahamas (CAAB).



