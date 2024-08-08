Charlton, Taylor in 100 hurdles semis

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

PARIS, France — National record holder Devynne Charlton, sporting a new coloured hairdo just for the 2024 Olympic Games, was one of two of the three Bahamian women’s 100 metres hurdlers to advance to the semifinals.

As the last of the trio to compete in the preliminaries yesterday at Stade de France, Charlton was edged out at the line by Jamaican Ackera Nugent in the last of five heats.

Charlton’s time of 12.71 seconds to trail Nugent’s 12.65 placed her ninth overall as she moved onto Friday’s semifinal. She was joined by Charisma Taylor, who clinched the 13th spot in placing fourth in heat three in 12.78.

Denisha Cartwright, however, was also fourth in the second heat in 12.89, but will have to wait for today’s repechage to determine whether or not she will move onto the semi-finals with Charlton and Taylor.

Although only two advanced so far to the semifinals, it was an historic moment for the Bahamas to have three hurdlers compete in the preliminaries at the Olympics.

The only other time three athletes represented the Bahamas in the same event was at the 2,000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia where Chandra Sturrup, Debbie Ferguson McKenzie and Savatheda Fynes all contested the women’s 100m final.

Charlton pleased with performance

Coming off her indoor 60m world record, Charlton got out to her usual fast start and was eventually caught by Nugent. The two battled out front through the final of the tenth flight of hurdles.

As they surged to the finish line, Nugent was able to out-lean Charlton for the win.

“I could have done a couple things better, but overall, it was just execution for so early in the morning and we will be back in the semis,” said Charlton, the Bahamas’ co-flag carrier with quarter-miler Steven Gardiner during the games’ opening ceremony..

Running out of lane two with the 22-year-old Nugent in three gave Charlton, 28, the push she needed.

“She’s one of the better ones coming into the competition, so I think just being able to match up so early in the competition gives me an indication of what I need to work on.”

Charlton, making her second straight appearance in the Olympics, although she qualified for her first one in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016, but sat out because of an injury, said she’s thrilled to have Taylor join her in the semis, but she’s confident that Cartwright will get through the repechage.

As for her low hairstyle, with the light brown and pink colours, Charlton said her sister Anthaya Charlton came to the games village and helped her out with it.

Taylor made semis

After falling short of advancing to the women’s triple jump final, the 24-year-old Taylor said her triple jump was Taylor-made for her to go out and do what she had to do in her Olympic debut.

“I was more relaxed and confident coming in,” said Taylor, who is sponsored

by her family’s Taylor made company.

“I felt like waiting in the waiting room to see if I made the semifinal was more nerve-racking than actually being in the race.

“So I felt like my race went very well. I have some small technical areas that I have to fix up for the semifinals.

“But I’m very happy and blessed and thankful to God, my coaches and support system. I’m happy and at peace. I know there is more to come.”

Taylor, who is also thrilled to have her family here watching her compete, said she took one day to get over not making the triple jump final and the next four days to get ready for the hurdles.

She said if she doesn’t make the final, she will be content just to get to the semis. Hopefully she can come out with a personal best in the process.

Like Charlton, Taylor would also love nothing better than to have Cartwright join them into another historic moment with all three Bahamians in the semis.

Cartwright looking to bounce back

Running out of lane seven in the second heat, the 24-year-old Cartwright didn’t have her traditional fast style like she did all season long for Minnesota State where she dominated the NCAA Division II track and field scene.

Using her miniature size, she was able to storm back at the end to get into the showdown at the line for the placement.

“The race could have been better. It was just sloppy,” she briefly stated. “Hopefully I will get it better next time.”

That time will come today at 4:35am when she’s entered in the repechage, which allows all of the non-qualifiers a chance to win their heat in order to book their spots into the semis.

Defending Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico won the heat in 12.42 running in lane two.



