‘Christie discharged and doing very well’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Perry Christie was discharged from hospital yesterday after receiving treatment for acute heart condition symptoms.

Latrae Rahming, the director of communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, said Mr Christie is recovering “extremely well”.

The former prime minister was admitted to Doctors Hospital on Saturday.

Mr Rahming said on Saturday that he “underwent a successful corrective procedure performed by interventional cardiologist Dr Bimal Francis and his team”.

“He is now convalescing remarkably well. He is awake, alert, and in excellent spirits,” Mr Rahming said.

Mr Christie’s medical team included cardiologist Dr Bimal Francis, intensivist Dr Adrian Cargill, and cardiovascular surgeons Dr Duane Sands and Dr Conville S Brown.

His health situation followed the recent hospitalisation of his long-time friend and former political rival, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, who underwent a two-hour surgery to remove a blood clot two months ago.



