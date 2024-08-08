Double shooting in GB leaves one man dead and another in hospital

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama recorded its fourth homicide for the year after a double shooting at a nightspot in Freeport.

One man died, and another remains hospitalised in critical condition. A 40-year-old male suspect, currently on bail, is in police custody assisting with investigations.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles, the officer in charge of the Grand Bahama, reported that police recovered a firearm allegedly used in the incident, which occurred early Wednesday morning. Shortly after 1am, an armed man reportedly entered a nightclub on East Sunrise Highway and opened fire, injuring two men in their 40s.

Upon arrival, officers found the victims, who were transported by EMS personnel to Rand Memorial Hospital. One victim succumbed to his injuries around 9am, while the other remains gravely ill.

ACP Knowles said the motive for the shooting remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing.

She mentioned that the suspect had prior involvement with the police and had tampered with his electronic monitoring device after the incident.

Addressing safety concerns, ACP Knowles assured the public that Grand Bahama’s nightlife is generally peaceful, with regular police patrols and checks at local establishments.

She said the incident is isolated and stressed that the police are committed to ensuring the safety and tranquillity of the Grand Bahama community.

ACP Knowles said police believe they have resolved two previous homicides.

“Grand Bahama is considered to be a town for events and entertainment, and we will not let anyone who cannot resolve their conflicts peacefully disturb the peace and tranquillity of this peaceful island,” she said.

“Officers are constantly patrolling and making checks of nightclubs even when persons think we are overbearing. And we will continue to make checks not because we want to create a disturbance; we want to ensure patrons are secured and feel a sense of comfort as they enjoy the nightlife in Grand Bahama.”