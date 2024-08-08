GBPA teams with university to ignite local entrepreneurs

The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) has teamed with the University of The Bahamas (UB) in a bid to narrow the gap between academic theory and practical application for students.

The two parties, in a statement, said they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) involving UB’s IGNITE initiative in a bid to aid academic and professional development, nurture entrepreneurial talent and stimulate economic growth on Grand Bahama.

They added that the IGNITE initiative is designed to equip students with skills to excel in today’s competitive job market. By integrating academic learning with hands-on experience, it aims to develop a new generation of leaders and entrepreneurs.

Derek Newbold, the GBPA’s chief investment officer, said: “We are enthusiastic about supporting this initiative, which includes guiding curriculum development and entrepreneurship courses.

“Our objective is to ensure that educational programmes align with the evolving demands of the job market and empower aspiring entrepreneurs with essential skills. Our team of experienced managers and executives will provide mentorship, and we are committed to supporting the programme through financial contributions.”

Dr Maria Woodside-Oriakhi, UB’s vice-president and provost of academic affairs, added: “This MoU aligns with our mission to elevate educational experiences by offering practical learning opportunities, internships and direct access to industry leaders. It underscores our commitment to promoting entrepreneurship among our students.”

The initiative’s executive director, Keturah Babb-Higgs, said it transcends traditional education and serves as a catalyst for transformative change.

The MoU signing, held at the GBPA’s headquarters on July 30, marks the official launch of the initiative. The next cohort of the IGNITE programme will start their participation in the upcoming academic semester in September, with applications opening this month. Prospects can visit ubignite.com for more information and to apply.