Goodwill Swimming: Bahamas ready to make a splash

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Aquatics team is ready to make a big splash at the Goodwill Swimming Championship for the second consecutive year. The 40-member contingent is expected to commute to Gros Islet, St Lucia, next week Wednesday for competition slated for August 16-18.

The 2023 Goodwill champions are in prime position to defend their crowns after a grand performance in Jamaica last year. The team won the regional aquatics event with 1,418.50 points and came away with the largest medal haul.

According to team head coach Dwayne Davis Jr, the expectation is for the team to go into St Lucia and leave as back-to-back champions.

“My expectations are the same from last year. We are going over to win and we expect to win. We are the favourites going in after our performance last year and the team is really strong so I do not see a reason why we can’t win. The kids have been practicing really hard for the last four to six weeks so I expect us to go over there and bring back the trophy,” he said.

The team certainly left their mark at the National Aquatic Centre in King- ston, Jamaica, last summer. The 40-member team swam away with a total of 129 medals including 55 gold medals, 45 silver and 29 bronze.

Barbados was a distant second place finisher with 57 medals including 23 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze medals. Trinidad & Tobago capped off the top three with 21 gold, 18 silver and 19 bronze medals for 57 medals in total as well.

The team, led by coach Davis, has been practicing at the Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Complex for the last four to six weeks and he gave a brief description of their preparation efforts.

“Our preparation has been going good. It is summer break so we didn’t have a full practice until last week. Preparation has been going good and I have been trying to keep the kids motivated and engaged. At this point, we are just gonna fine tune all of the stuff we did this summer. Next week is meet day so right now we are working on dives, turns, finishes and refining their techniques,” he said.

Earlier in the summer, the Bahamas Aquatics Federation released the names of competitors set to represent The Bahamas starting next week Friday.

Representing the team in the 8-and-under division are Skyrah Chambers, Zeni Dorsett, Milana McDonald, Anthonique Rolle, Lynden Feaste, Mason Hanna, Avyn McKenzie and Kyrie Smith. The male and female alternates are Ari Rolle, James Burrows, Shiloh Ferguson and Celeste Johnson.

The female competitors in the 9-10 division are Samaiya Coleman, Cailyn Dean, Delneia Hamilton and Isabella Munroe. The alternates are Grace Nottage and Katelin-Dahlia Hanna. The male competitors in this division are Logan Comacho, Kymani Cooper, Deon Morris and Dylan Musgrove. The alternates are Asher Basitan and Cole Albury.

Competitors in the 11-12 boys’ division are Tyler Cartwright, Nitayo Knowles, Keiron Lloyd and Dexter Russell. The alternates are Kai Bastian and Zander Lightbourne.

Gillian Albury, Nai’a Belton, Noel Pratt and Semaiah Rolle will rep- resent the girls in this age group. The alternates are Skarlette Donaldson and Helsinki Mitchell.

Christin-Alyssa Clarke, Samirah Donaldson, Madyson Julien and Trinity Pratt are the female representatives in the 13-14 division. Adaiah Smith will serve as an alternate.

Named to the team in the boys’ age group are Damari Butler, Jahan Chatlani- Pickstock, Noah Knowles and Rafael McBroom. The alternates are Trace Russell, Kraige Adderley and Issac Wright.

Selected to the girls’ 15-17 age division are Tia- Isabella Adderley, Anjaleah Knowles, Rayven Ward and Bianca Johnson. The division alternates are Giada Bertoldo and Lauren Bridgewater.

Caleb Ferguson, Donald Saunders, Kieran Sealy and Matthais Simms will compete for the boys in the 15-17 age division. Michael Fox and Daniel Ferguson III were selected as alternates.

Coach Davis will be assisted by Kadesha Culmer and Kristen Farrington.

Davis is hoping to bring home multiple medals and hear the Bahamian national anthem played as much as possible at the Rodney Heights Aquatics Centre.

A total of 300 swimmers from 10 nations are scheduled to compete August 16-18 at the 28th Goodwill Swimming Championship.