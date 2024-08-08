Minnis: PM must take more serious action in police force scandal

By DR HUBERT MINNIS

The allegations of bribery, corruption and possible complicity in murders in the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) are the most serious such allegations in our country in a generation.

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander has launched an investigation. however, the investigation he announced is woefully insufficient.

What is being alleged has shaken the country’s confidence in the police force and involves alleged wrongdoing at high ranks of the organisation. The police force cannot lead an investigation into the police force.

Indeed, for its own credibility, standing in the country, and need for reform, the RBPF should welcome a more open and thorough investigation by an independent group with no potential conflicts of interest.

There have been multiple murders of individuals who had connection to the robbery at the heart of the alleged corruption scandal.

Prime Minister Philip Davis has acknowledged that the crisis in the police force is “terribly disturbing”. Yet, he has refused to take more serious action to comprehensively investigate the force and its relationship to these alleged corrupt practices.

His actions must match his words. The prime minister seems afraid to act. He seems paralyzed by indecision.

As head of government, it is the responsibility and obligation of Mr. Davis to cause an investigation of the force that gets to the bottom of all the allegations, while also looking into what may be institutionally wrong with the organisation.

Along with my opposition colleagues, I have called for a commission of inquiry. This would be an appropriate response to the allegations that were made.

I call on the prime minister to address the nation and announce what additional inquiry into the police force he intends to cause.

Mr Davis, thus far, has not lived up to his responsibilities as leader of our country. his lack of urgency and leadership in this matter is frightening. The prime minister must act, and act now, to cause a major national inquiry of the police force. By failing to act, he may be causing further harm to the police force.