Rosewood partners on 500-job Exuma project

ROSEWOOD Hotels & Resorts yesterday confirmed it has teamed with a Miami-based investment company to brand a new development in the Exuma cays billed as creating 500 Bahamian jobs.

The high-end chain, in a statement, said it has teamed with the Yntegra Group for the latter’s proposed resort development on the 124-acre East Sampson Cay private island. It added that Rosewood Exuma will feature just 33 suites all offering views of the island’s pink and white sands, with several sitting directly on the beach.

Felipe MacLean, Yntegra Group’s chef executive, said Rosewood Exuma would “redefine” the hospitality industry in Exuma. “We are enthusiastic about the partnership with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts and believe that the brand’s iconic hospitality expertise will help to redefine the industry in Exuma and create more than 500 jobs for Bahamians,” he added.

“This partnership represents our shared vision to create exceptional experiences that inspire and delight our guests while being good community partners who are committed to Exuma.” The resort is scheduled to open in 2028.

Six food and beverage outlets will showcase Bahamian delicacies, including ingredients grown from the resort’s organic garden. Rosewood said its signature Asaya concept will immerse guests “in time-honoured Bahamian wellness traditions”, with the 20,000 square foot property featuring six treatment rooms, a hydrotherapy facility, outdoor tranquil pool and fitness centre.

The resort chain said this will be complemented by an outdoor sports centre featuring tennis, padel and pickleball courts, as well as water sports equip- ment. Rosewood Exuma will also include a fully serviced beach club with a grill restaurant, beach and pool bars, and a private dining room.

Two marinas are planned to accommodate yachts up to 150 feet. Rosewood and Yntegra, in their statement, both pledged to prioritise sustainable building practices throughout the development. They promised that just 25 percent of the 124 acres will be developed, while solar power will be implemented with the aim of minimising impact to the island.

Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, investments and aviation, said: “Exuma is the ideal destination for the new Rosewood resort. The introduction of Rosewood Exuma, in partnership with Yntegra Group, represents an exciting milestone for our tourism industry.

“We are thrilled about the expansion of the Rosewood brand and the immense potential for growth in Exuma. This development highlights the unmatched luxury and adventure that Exuma offers while emphasising our commitment to sustainable and balanced growth.”