Thai boxing champ in up to $25m investment

A THAI boxing world champion from France is willing to invest a further $20m to $25m in developing the Champion Spirit Country Club as a fitness/wellness facility in western New Providence.

Abdoulaye Fadiga, president of Rose In Atlas Ltd, is currently seeking permission from the Town Planning Committee to rezone ten acres near the western side of South Ocean Boulevard from “residential”’ to “commercial” to facilitate the project’s development.

Andretti Bain, former Bahamian Olympic athlete and head coach for Champion Spirit, said the facility will include a high-intensity performance area catering to professional athletes and create job opportunities for local sports professionals.

He said: “It’s our intent to promote overall health and well-being by providing individuals with access to specialised fitness training programmes, cutting edge equipment and expert guidance from certified professionals.

“Our goal is to cater to a wide range of needs - from Olympic level athletes aspiring to qualify for events to those looking to enhance direct performance or seeking to improve their general fitness and wellness. We will create job opportunities, and potentially stimulate the local economy by attracting visitors and members from around the world, every major country participating in, hopefully, every major sport.”

Mr Bain said the proposed facility will include a recovery zone providing various treatments and serve as a “hub” for health education by providing workshops on healthy lifestyles. He added: “We’re looking to incorporate saunas, cold plunging, massage, treatments... anything that’s going to help health.

“Additionally, we will serve as a hub for health education and community engagement, offering workshops and events that promote healthy lifestyles and proactive health management. We have a kids zone, which is a major aspect of our plan. And we want to be able to be community oriented, family oriented.

“We are creating opportunities where their kids can now come in. Their kids will be educated on the importance of health and fitness. We are looking to not only focus on targeting professional level athletes, but also the entire family.”

In addition to a 50-metre outdoor pool the outdoor fitness facility will feature a boxing pavilion, pickleball, sand volleyball, tennis, padel and racquet courts. There will also be a gymnastics centre with Svetlana Mustafaeva, former head coach of the French Olympic rhythmic gymnastics team, serving as gymnastics advisor, indoor dojo, yoga and meditation pavilions, Pilates studio and a bouldering wall.

Mr Bain said the facility aims to bridge the gap between high-level elite athletes and the local economy by providing the facilities and services they need to further their careers locally.

Documents filed with the Town Planning Committee revealed there was an “initial confusion” as to the zoning of the $5.6m site as Mr Fadiga was initially informed by both the Bahamas Investment Authority (BIA) and the Department of Inland Revenue, as well as his attorneys and the vendor, that it was zoned for commercial use only to discover this was not the reality.

The project plans to make use of the existing building on the property, which was previously a horse ranch, instead of constructing new ones. Mr Fadiga said once the necessary approvals have been granted the facility should take about two years to construct using a phased approach.