Charlton in, Taylor out

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

PARIS, France — It will be the second consecutive appearance in the final for Devynne Charlton, and this time, the goal is to win the gold at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Charlton, the world indoor champion and record holder, put it all on the line as she battled with American Grace Stark for second in the first of three heats in 12.50 seconds on Friday to book her lane in Saturday's final. Stark took the tape in 12.39.

While Charlton advanced with the seventh fastest qualifying time, Taylor fell short in her Olympic debut with the 12th best time of 12.63, a lifetime best achievement.

Although she didn't get in, the 24-year-old Taylor was thrilled that she performed as well as she did with a nine-member contingent, led by her parents, Dewey and Patrice Taylor, here cheering her on.

Taylor was sitting on the bubble to advance to the final with her third place in the second of three heats in 12.63.

But with more at stake in the final heat won by defending champion Jasmine Camcho-Quinn in a season's best of 12.35, Taylor's bid to advance to the final was thwarted as the final two spots were occupied by Jamaican Ackara Nugent 12.44 and France's Cyrena Samba-Mayela in 12.52.

Charisma Taylor sharing a moment with her parents at the 2024 Olympics.

Despite falling short, Taylor said she was still pleased with her performance.

"I felt great. I had a really great start and I was going well for more than the first half, but I got too slow to the hurle and I sort of humbled," she recalled.

"But I'm very happy with what I did. I know there's more in the tank. I can't wait to talk to my coach and try to protect it. But I just want to thank God and all of my sponsors and my whole family who are here."

Now it's time to celebrate for Taylor, who made history as the first Bahamian to compete in two events, both the triple jump and the hurdles, in the same Olympics.

It just would have been an icing on the cake if she had advanced to the final with Charlton, who will hold off all her celebrations until she's done after 1:35 pm when she run out of lane eight in the final, sandwiched between Camacho-Quinn in seven and Nugent in nine.

"It felt great. It was a good race. I might have several things to work on, but overall, it was a great race," Charlton said. "But for this time in the morning, I just think I will be better tomorrow night."

Coming out of the blocks exactly the way she anticipated, Charlton said she was just concentrating on keeping her composure as she took it to the line.

"This is my fourth consecutive world final so I feel pretty good about it," she said. "I like my chances. When it comes to the final, it will come down to execution and my best race execution beats everybody else."

Even with the absence of world record holder Tobi Amusan (third in heat one behind Charlton in 12.55), Charlton said the field is only to be a keenly contested one with her training partner American Masai Russell also in with 12.42 for second in her heat.

The 28-year-old Charlton, however, said her goal this time around is to return home as the Olympic gold medalist and hopefully the first Bahamian male or female to achieve that feat or a medal of any color.

As usual, Charlton's parents Laura and Dave Charlton, as well as younger sister Anthaya Charlton, a future Olympic hopeful, are here to lead the cheering squad.