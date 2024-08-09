GBPA asserts it is ‘sole licensor and regulator’ for GB utilities

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) has asserted its authority as the “sole licensor and regulator” for all utilities in the Port Area under the Hawksbill Creek Agreement (HCA), setting up a showdown with the central government as it prepares to consider increasing electricity base rates.

After the Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) requested the authority approve its proposal to increase the base rate by 6.3 percent for all customers, the Davis administration forcefully said this approach, which bypasses the Utilities Regulations and Competition Authority, is against the law.

The administration changed the Electricity Act in July to clarify that URCA is the regulatory body responsible for utilities throughout the country.

The authority noted that conflicts related to this are currently being litigated in the Supreme Court.

In a statement yesterday, the authority said it had not approved the GBPC-requested rate increase but is reviewing the matter.

It said it would engage key stakeholders during a 45-day consultation before deciding on December 1.

The authority acknowledged GBPC’s recent challenges, including issues with reliability and efficiency, and promised a fair and transparent review process.

It stressed the importance of evaluating the proposed rate increase in light of current service performance to ensure consumers receive the reliable service they deserve. The authority also said it recognised the significant impact of energy costs on residents, businesses, and the broader economy and reiterated its commitment to keeping energy affordable and accessible.