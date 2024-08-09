Govt set to investigate misconduct claims at FCP

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE ministries of Labour and Immigration have initiated a joint investigation into allegations involving the Freeport Container Port (FCP).

FCP employees sent a letter to FCP stakeholders, management, and government officials, expressing concerns about financial misconduct and nepotism involving senior company executives.

The letter also highlighted issues related to a Panamanian engineer allegedly hired without the required work permits.

It raised issues of policy violations, including an executive’s travel and accommodation expenses. Employees claim the executive hired a leadership coach at $8,000 monthly despite company-wide cost-cutting measures. Additionally, there are accusations of nepotism, including the high salary and benefits for an executive’s daughter and the employment of her boyfriend despite him allegedly failing drug tests.

Concerns include alleged attempts by a senior executive to seek residency under questionable circumstances and allegations that expatriates were given multiple titles to extend their work permits.

The employees also allege inflated rental rates and misuse of company resources for personal home improvements.

Minister of Immigration Alfred Sears confirmed an investigation yesterday and said a report on the findings is expected shortly.

Howard Thompson, director of labour, said yesterday: “When we met with FCP two months ago, it was a routine visit. They reported that they had made many casual workers permanent and maintained a relatively low percentage of expats.”

He confirmed receiving a complaint letter from FCP employees alleging irregularities involving a senior official and expatriate workers.

He said while no breaches of Bahamian labour laws have been confirmed, any evidence of such violations will be investigated.