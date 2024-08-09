PM is back to work and ‘feeling good’

By ÅKE WIBERG

Tribune Intern

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis is back to work and “feeling good” since his recent surgery, according to press secretary Keisha Adderley.

Mr Davis returned to New Providence last Thursday after undergoing surgery in the United States for compression of his sciatic nerve.

During a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, Ms Adderley said: “It’s been about a week now since the prime minister has been back in country. He’s back to work, very happy to be back, I should say. Obviously he’s still on the mend and he’s following doctors’ orders to take it easy, physically one day at a time, but he is looking good and feeling good.”

She said the prime minister is taking meetings, but his schedule is currently slightly pulled back to accommodate his recovery and allow him to ease back into his duties.

The Cleveland Clinic says sciatica involves irritation, inflammation, pinching or compression that affects one or more nerves running down the lower back and into the legs. The condition is not considered serious, but severe cases require surgery.

Mr Davis had reportedly battled sciatica for a few months and suffered excruciating pain in one of his legs when he stood.

Last week, Health Minister Dr Michael Darville said Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ decision to travel to the United States to undergo treatment for sciatica was a “personal choice”.

He noted the prime minister has a daughter who is a physician, adding it is a “family matter”.