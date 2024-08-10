Labour relations at BPL "stable"

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

LABOUR relations between executives and unions at Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) are "stable," according to BPL's Chief Operating Officer, Toni Seymour.

Last month, Kyle Wilson, President of the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU), said that employees were "angry" and "ready for action" due to a lack of transparency about the Davis administration's plans for BPL's workforce. He questioned whether the benefits and rights in their current industrial agreements would be honoured.

Mr Wilson also accused BPL management of disrespecting workers by excluding the union and withholding information about how reforms could affect their careers.

During a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday, Ms Seymour was asked about the relationship between BPL executives and staff.

"I would say presently industrial relations between the executives and the unions are stable, and we meet with both unions regularly," Ms Seymour said. "As it relates to the reform and the integration of Pike, those discussions are being held at a governmental level."

She noted that Minister of Energy JoBeth Coleby-Davis issued a statement outlining the reform framework for BPL, and that unions have been meeting with the minister and Prime Minister Philip 'Brave' Davis.

The Tribune attempted to contact Mr Wilson for a response to Ms Seymour's comments but was unsuccessful up to press time.

The government is entering a 25-year agreement with Pike Corporation through its Bahamian management company, Island Grid Solutions, to upgrade and manage BPL's transmission and distribution network.

The government will own 40 per cent of the shares in a special purpose vehicle, Bahamas Grid Company, while Island Grid Solutions will own 60 per cent.

Last month, the Ministry of Energy and Transport in a statement said that Island Grid representatives were in the country, fulfilling their commitment to assist BPL with necessary distribution work.

The ministry also said it had met with BPL's two unions to inform them of upcoming changes, emphasising that BPL's plans include a firm commitment to protect the job security of union workers and honour existing industrial agreements.