Man fined for breaching bail conditions

BY PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined after he admitted to breaching his bail while on release for a pending armed robbery charge.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville arraigned Joshua Duncanson, 20, on two counts of violation of bail conditions.

Duncanson was on release for pending charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

This is in connection with his alleged holdup of the Budget Meat store in September 2022.

While on Supreme Court bail for these charges the defendant breached his nightly residential curfew on August 3 and 4.

After pleading guilty to the charge, the defendant was fined $1,000 or risk one month in prison.

The defendant will return to court on September 4.