Man found shot dead in South Beach pools area

A MAN has been found shot dead in the South Beach pools area.

The victim's body was found on Saturday in an area just east of the South Beach pools in a bushy area.

The man is believed to be in his early to mid twenties. He suffered multiple gunshot injuries. Emergency medical services were called but the man was reported to be dead at the scene.

Constituency MP Bacchus Rolle was also at the scene, and said there had been concerns for some time about crime in the area.

He said: "This is not the first body that has been found in the back in these parts. We've spoken to the Minister of National Security before in regards to getting some assistance to get some cameras, extra lighting etc out here. Had there been cameras, we would have been in a better position, at least we would have known who would have traversed the area. That's something we definitely will look at.

"It is unfortunate that it has to take these type of incidents for something to happen but we will definitely look at putting cameras out here by the South Beach pools, we will go aggressively, more aggressively in that regard."