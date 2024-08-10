'Upset' Charlton sixth in 100m hurdles final

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net





PARIS, France: History repeated itself as world indoor champion Devynne Charlton could only muster another sixth place in her second straight appearance in the finals of the women's 100 metre hurdles at the 2024 Olympic Games.

As she miscalculated the start on what she perceived to be a flinch by defending champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn next to her in lane seven on Saturday night at the Stade de France, Charlton stayed back in the blocks in lane eight and didn't get off to her usual fast start.

By the time she got into full gear, the pack in the middle of the field had already surged ahead with Charlton's training partner at the University of Kentucky, American Masai Russell claiming the gold in 12.38.

The silver went to France's Cydena Samba-Mayela in 12.34 and Camacho-Quinn picked up her second straight medal with the bronze in 12.36.

Devynne Charlton embraces Olympic champion Masai Russell.





For Charlton, who was hoping to get on the podium, her sixth place in 12.56 was not what she anticipated.

"I thought it was going to be a whole lot better. I thought it was going to be a recall because there was a whole lot going on out there," Charlton said,

"I had to play catch up all race, which isn't my strong suit, but I was happy with the way I fought back. I think overall, the back part of the race was pretty decent, all things considered."

And after her performance, she admitted that she's "upset. I'm not too upset, but I'm upset".

If there was any consolation for the 28-year-old national record holder, she got to celebrate with Russell by giving her a big hug after the results were posted on the jumbo screen.

In the end, it turned out to be a joyous moment for Bahamian Rolando "Lonnie" Greene, who coaches both Charlton and Russell at the University of Kentucky.

It was the last chance for Team Bahamas to win a medal, but it ended a strong run of winning at least one medal at every Olympiad since 1992 in Barcelona, Spain, when Frank Rutherford clinched a bronze in the men's triple jump.