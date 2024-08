Woman accused of stealing $27k from former employer

BY PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was granted $8,500 bail on Friday after she allegedly stole over $27,000 from her former employer last year.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Dante Woods, 31, on stealing by reason of employment.

Woods allegedly stole $27,683.26 from Transformations Landscape Development Co Ltd by which she had access by means of her employment between August 24, 2023 and December 14, 2023.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, the defendant was told her trial will begin on October 10.

Barry Sawyer represented the accused.