Abaco residents are sceptical shelter ready by year’s end

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

DISASTER Risk Management Authority officials say a long-awaited hurricane shelter in Abaco will be completed by the end of the year, but Abaco residents are sceptical.

DRM managing director Aarone Sargent announced Thursday that the shelter in Central Pines, Abaco, is expected to be finished at $4.5m, including “relative change orders”. The facility is designed to accommodate 200 people during a hurricane.

“We are now up to the belt course,” he said during a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister, noting that the roofs of the two shelter wings are in place. “They’re working diligently to get the building fully enclosed, but we will have the building ready and operational by the end of the year.”

However, Faron Newbold, chief councillor for Central Abaco’s District Council, expressed concerns about the shelter’s completion. Mr Newbold said residents had hoped it would be finished by now, and based on its current state, it seems unlikely the construction team will meet the year-end deadline.

“It’s quite evident they need extra time,” he said. “I think they’re doing their best to get it completed. It’s probably a bit more challenging than they expected, which could be why it’s taking extra time.”

Photos shared with The Tribune show the Abaco Community Centre and Shelter with the frame structure up. Still, much of the building remains incomplete, with few windows, doors, or interior work finished.

Mr Newbold noted that Abaco currently has 12 hurricane shelters, but using schools and churches poses challenges, as these buildings have other uses. He estimated the new shelter to be about 65 percent complete.

Picture showing current progress of hurricane shelter being built in Abaco.

Hurricane Dorian devastated Abaco on September 1, 2019, as a Category 5 storm, leaving the island in ruins and claiming several lives. Mr Newbold said residents are still struggling to recover, with many unable to repair their homes after losing everything.

Crystal Williams, a resident of Central Pines, described the delay in building the shelter as a “slap in the face” to Abaco residents. She said many people still suffer from post-traumatic stress during hurricane season and don’t feel safe staying on the island when a storm approaches. Ms Williams, who works in construction, added that finishing the shelter’s exterior and interior could take several months.

Other residents contacted by The Tribune expressed similar concerns, doubting the shelter would be completed by year-end.

Daphne DeGregory-Miaoulis, president of the Abaco Chamber of Commerce, said it would be difficult to finish the shelter by years-end unless the construction team works overtime. She also questioned whether the building will be equipped with bathroom facilities and a kitchen and whether it will be comfortable enough for residents.

Mrs DeGregory-Miaoulis suggested the shelter should be available post-hurricane season for those who cannot return home. She high- lighted that some people in the Murphy Town area still live in domes and that many residents are still reeling from Dorian’s aftermath. She emphasised the need for more community support for those in need.

In December 2020, the Minnis administration participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the Abaco hurricane shelter and community centre, stating the facility would accommodate 800 people during a hurricane. It was initially expected to be completed by May 2021, before the next hurricane season, with an estimated cost of $1.8m.

However, that target was missed, and months later, the Minnis administration was voted out of office.

Yesterday, Chauntez Dillet-Wilson, assistant director of communications, reaffirmed the DRM’s timeline for completing the shelter.

She said: “As Mr Sargent outlined, the DRM Authority has been meeting with the project managers, contractors, and engineers on site each month to review the building’s progress, and there have been no reported issues from the project team that might result in significant delay. Currently, we are constructing the roof and installing the last of the windows, and we are meeting with the project team for an update on the progress of those items this week.”

“We know the people of Abaco are eager to see this project fully realised, and so is the DRM Authority. We are working diligently with the project team to deliver on our commitment to finish this shelter by the end of year.”