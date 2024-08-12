Charlton 6th in 100 hurdles final at the Paris Olympics

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

PARIS, France — Despite getting off to a slow start, world indoor champion Devynne Charlton came back and secured another sixth-place finish in the women’s 100 metres hurdles final at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Saturday night at the Stade de France in lane eight as she miscalculated what she perceived to be a flinch by defending champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in lane seven, Charlton hesitated to go at the start.

She trailed through the first portion of the 10 flights of hurdles and eventually negotiated across the finish line in 12.58 seconds, the same spot she came through in her first Olympic appearance in 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Obviously disappointed in the outcome, Charlton watched and celebrated with her training partner American Masai Russell, who claimed the gold in 12.33.

Cyenia Samba-Mayela of France got the silver in 12.34 and Camacho-Quinn earned another medal with the bronze in 12.36.

Charlton, who trailed fourth-place finisher Nadine Visser of the Netherlands in 12.43 and fifth place American Grace Stark in 12.43, was quite disappointed in the final outcome.

“I thought it was going to be a whole lot better. I thought it was going to be a recall because there was a whole lot going on out there,” Charlton said,

“I had to play catch up all race, which isn’t my strong suit, but I was happy with the way I fought back. I think overall, the back part of the race was pretty decent, all things considered.”

And after her performance, she admitted that she was “upset. I’m not too upset, but I’m upset.”

She also admitted that what appeared to be a flinch from Camacho-Quinn was what caused her to hold back. “When you hear someone finching next to you, your first instinct is to stay because they’re going to call the race back,” Charlton said. “It was a misjudgement on my part. I wasn’t prepared for that.”

If there was any consolation for the 28-year-old national record holder, she got to celebrate with Russell by giving her a big hug after the results were posted on the jumbo screen.

“I just hugged her,” said Charlton when asked what she said to Russell when they embraced. “If there’s one to take away from this race, it would be that.”

Despite not getting the result she anticipated, Charlton said she’s going to continue to put in the work because she still has the rest of the season to look forward to.

“I still have a big back half of the season to come with more races in the Diamond League, so I’m going to go back training and get ready for it.”

But if there’s one thing that will linger in her mind is how the Olympic medal slipped away from her just as it did in her debut in Tokyo in 2021 when she first came through with the sixth place.

“You don’t get too many shots at an Olympic gold,” stressed the 28-year-old Charlton, who actually qualified for herv first Olympics in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but was unable to compete because of an injury.

“Four years is a long time. I can’t say what my changes will be at this point, but it’s definitely still a goal of mine.”

As the last member of Team Bahamas to get a medal here at these games, Charlton thanked the public for their tremendous support and noted that while he saw all of their messages, she couldn’t respond to them, but she wanted them to know that she gave it her best shot.

Her parents, Dave and Laura Charlton, along with lil sister Anthaya Chrlton, a future Olympic (long jump/sprinter) hopeful, were among those present in Paris to cheer her on.











