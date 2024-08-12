Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Louise Ferguson dies

The Office of The Judiciary today announced the sudden passing of Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Louise Ferguson.
In a statement, the judiciary noted Magistrate Ferguson has been a respected member of The Bahamas Bar since November 11, 1994.
"She will be remembered for her integrity, her fair and balanced decisions, her dedication to upholding the rule of law and her compassionate approach to justice."
Magistrate Ferguson began her legal career at the Office of the Attorney General, quickly rising through the ranks to Senior Counsel.
She transitioned to the Judiciary on January 3, 2003, serving as a Stipendiary & Circuit Magistrate in the Northern Region. Her notable career included appointments as Deputy Coroner on February 23, 2011, and Deputy Chief Magistrate (Northern Region) on February 23, 2015.
"As we mourn her passing we also celebrate her life and legacy," the statement read.
It added: "We extend our deepest sympathies to her family during this difficult time and ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers."
Comments
TalRussell 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
In joining in, offer sincere condolences on the passing of Debbye Louise Ferguson --- I have a practice test for comrade readers to try their hand at, using the minimum of words, -- To sum up, -- Your life. -- Yes?
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
It all comes down to good work.
The actors, the singers, the saints, the kings,the carpenters, the painters, the writers, the scientists, the athletes, we know and remember all of them through their work. For the under the radar parents we recognize them through their children's work, which is an extension of the parent. Our life's mission is a good work.
Well done.
Sincere condolences to the family.
