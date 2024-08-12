Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Louise Ferguson dies

The Office of The Judiciary today announced the sudden passing of Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Louise Ferguson.

In a statement, the judiciary noted Magistrate Ferguson has been a respected member of The Bahamas Bar since November 11, 1994.

"She will be remembered for her integrity, her fair and balanced decisions, her dedication to upholding the rule of law and her compassionate approach to justice."

Magistrate Ferguson began her legal career at the Office of the Attorney General, quickly rising through the ranks to Senior Counsel.

She transitioned to the Judiciary on January 3, 2003, serving as a Stipendiary & Circuit Magistrate in the Northern Region. Her notable career included appointments as Deputy Coroner on February 23, 2011, and Deputy Chief Magistrate (Northern Region) on February 23, 2015.

"As we mourn her passing we also celebrate her life and legacy," the statement read.

It added: "We extend our deepest sympathies to her family during this difficult time and ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers."