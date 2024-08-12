Drumeco Archer: ‘We did a remarkable job as a team’

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

PARIS, France — With the 2024 Olympic Games now concluded, Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations president Drumeco Archer said the Bahamas may not have come away with a medal, but the performances of the athletes were noteworthy.

“We did a remarkable job as a team when you consider the newest of the members of our team,” he said. “I think that it really sets us up for a very successful future in track and field as well as the Olympic movement.”

Although there were some close calls, but no cigars to celebrate any medal-winning feats, Archer said the Bahamas yielded more fruits from its labour. “Devynne (Charlton) did an incredible job,” said Archer of Charlton, who got sixth place in the final of the women’s 100m hurdles for her second consecutive appearance at the games. “It was perhaps one of the most decorated races of members that we have seen in a very long time in the women’s 100m hurdles.”

Throughout the games that were contested from July 27 to August 11, Archer said Team Bahamas stood tall and fought a good fight. “We’ve had some disappointments to say the least, but still what we can say is that this is the hazard of the trade,” Archer said.

“You’re not going to have the best Olympic Games and all of your soldiers are going to be ready to fight.

“But the same could be said about other member countries who suffered similar disappointments.”

As the focus for the BAAA turns to the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan next year, Archer said they will be restructuring and rebirthing their junior programme, which is starting to bear more fruit.

“Naturally, you’re not going to see it all happen in one go,” he pointed out. “But I’m pleasantly surprised and happy to see how all of our members have performed and they are excited about coming back in the ring and continuing the fight.”

Archer said the Bahamas put up a great fight at the games and their presence was felt. “We saw the Bahamas uniform in many events and our aim is really to try to bring diversity to the sport and to see how we can seed people in many more events that make up the Olympic calendar,” he said. “Hooray to the Bahamas and we’re looking forward to the World Championships where I’m confident that the team, the experienced and the least experienced, will show up and we will make the country proud.”

The 20th edition of the World Championships, the biggest global competition for track and field alone, is scheduled for September 13-21 at the Japan National Stadium.

The Bahamas sits in 25th place on the overall medal chart with nine gold, nine silver and eight bronze with Miller-Uibo claiming the last medal - a gold in the women’s 400m - at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.