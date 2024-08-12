‘Hoping for miracle’ in blue hole search

Man vanishes on the same day family buries grandmother

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE daughter of a 50-year-old man who vanished in Long Island’s Dean’s Blue Hole on the same day the family buried her grandmother is holding out hope for a miracle.

Nakita Headley, 32, told The Tribune that her father, Douglas McHardy, was an experienced diver and fisherman who loved the water.

On Saturday, he attended his mother-in-law’s funeral with his family before heading to a local restaurant and then to the beach near Dean’s Blue Hole around 5.30pm.

Ms Headley described how she, her father, his two grandchildren, and another family member were at the beach. After briefly leaving to get something, she returned to find her father missing. Mr McHardy had been swimming in the shallow part of the blue hole, a place he had frequented before without incident.

Ms Headley characterised her father as a strong swimmer who owned two boats and worked in commercial fishing. She explained that family members on the shore had seen him frequently until she noticed his absence and alerted them.

He is believed to have disappeared between 6.30 and 6.45pm.

The weather was typical, and the water was calm on the day Mr McHardy disappeared. He had no known health issues at the time.

Search efforts have been underway, with two searches conducted yesterday and a new one planned today using Royal Bahamas Defence Force drones. The family remains hopeful for his safe return.

“I know people are offering their condolences, but we’re still hoping for the best,” Ms Headley said. “We’re praying for a miracle, that he’s alive because his body hasn’t been found yet.” She added: “At this point, we just hope to recover his body for some closure.”

Ms Headley’s family is struggling with this incident, having just buried a loved one. Her grandmother died on Mr McHardy’s birthday, July 13, and now he has gone missing on the day of his mother-in-law’s burial.

Describing her father as jovial, kind, and a devoted parent, Ms Headley said he has five children, including four daughters and one son. He was married for 26 years and worked as a heavy machine operator.

The family has expressed gratitude to local authorities, search teams, the Long Island community, and others for their support. Long Island MP Adrian Gibson has been in touch with the family and offered his assistance.