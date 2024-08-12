Man found shot to death in South Beach is 79th murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating a fatal shooting in South Beach that has raised this year’s murder count to 79.

Around 2.30pm on August 10, police received reports of an unresponsive man lying in a ditch near a dirt road off Holiday Drive, leading to the South Beach canals. Officers found the victim with multiple gun- shot wounds to his upper torso. Emergency medical services found no signs of life.

Witnesses reported that the man was last seen walk- ing with another person shortly before gunshots were heard. The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, is described as having a medium brown complexion and black low-cut hair. He was wearing a white undershirt, dark jeans, and black and white tennis shoes.

Police are also still investigating the 77th and 78th murders of the year following a double shooting outside a nightclub in Grand Bahama. Around 3am on March 7, an armed suspect opened fire on two men outside a club on East Sunrise Highway.

Anton Swain, one of the victims, died from his injuries around 9am the following morning. A relative described the 56-year-old as a dedicated father and US Army veteran from the Gulf War. Swain, who had been raised in New York, was deported back to The Bahamas after committing petty theft in the US. At the time of his death, he was working as a security guard in Grand Bahama.

The second victim, whose name has not been released, died from his injuries on Saturday.

The suspect, who had previously been fitted with a monitoring device for an earlier offence, was apprehended by police after cutting off the device.