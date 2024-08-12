Minister: Devynne Charlton’s 6th overall ‘is a source of pride for all of us’

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

PARIS, France — Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg commended Team Bahamas on their performances at the 2024 Olympic Games.

“I want to especially highlight the achievements of our world record holder in the 60m hurdles, Devynne Charlton, who was the only Bahamian to advance to the finals,” said Bowleg, who was in attendance for the duration of the games.

“Her remarkable performance in the women’s 100m hurdles, where she finished sixth overall, is a source of pride for all of us. Devynne was joined by two other exceptional Bahamian women in this event - Charisma Taylor, who reached the semifinals, and Denisha Cartwright, a promising young talent with a bright future ahead.”

Bowleg, who was accompanied by director of sports, Kelsie Johnson-Sills, said the Bahamas has a proud and storied history at the Olympics and, this year, our athletes continued to build on that rich tradition.

“While winning medals is often seen as the pinnacle of success, it’s crucial to recognise that qualifying for the Olympics is an extraordinary achievement in itself,” he stated.

“Only a small percentage of athletes worldwide earn the chance to compete on this prestigious stage. Reaching this level is a testament to the unparalleled dedication, sacrifice and commitment of our Bahamian athletes.”

While Bowleg fell short of his prediction of the Bahamas winning at least two or three medals, he stressed that becoming an Olympian is a monumental achievement in itself, regardless of whether or not the athlete wins a medal.

“It reflects years of grit, sweat, hard work, and relentless training. Olympians are those who have earned the right to compete on the world’s most prestigious stage, displaying exceptional athletic prowess and representing the pinnacle of sportsmanship,” he stated.

As a nation, Bowleg said it’s important to also celebrate the personal triumphs and milestones achieved by our athletes at these Games. “Setting a new personal best, breaking a national record, or simply competing on the world’s biggest stage are all significant accomplishments,” he stated.

“These achievements reflect the hard work and determination our athletes have poured into their training and preparation. Even for those who faced the heartbreak of not finishing their events, their efforts deserve our deepest respect and admiration.”

Bowleg commended Charisma Taylor, who made history by becoming the second Bahamian woman to compete in an individual track and field event at the same Olympics, following in the footsteps of Shonel Ferguson, who competed in the 100m and long jump at the 1976 Games.

“Charisma’s participation in the triple jump and 100m hurdles not only boosted her world ranking but also added to our nation’s growing Olympic legacy,” he said.

“We also witnessed another historic moment as Ken Mullings became the first Bahamian decathlete to represent The Bahamas at the Olympics.

“His valiant effort showcased the versatility and resilience required to compete in one of the most gruelling events in all of sports.”

Additionally, Bowleg pointed out that Wayna McCoy delivered an impressive performance, advancing to the semifinals of the men’s 200m - one of the best showings to date for The Bahamas in that event.

He further mentioned Olympic champions Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Steven Gardiner, who continue to represent The Bahamas at the highest level, and for that, “we are immensely grateful.”

Two athletes also competed in swimming and Bowleg said the splash Lamar Taylor, who won his heat and narrowly missed advancing, and young Rhanishka Gibbs, who has a promising future ahead of her, made must not go unmentioned.

“These athletes have shown that the future of Bahamian swimming is bright,” he projected.

Bowleg also gave special recognition to Mancer Roberts Sr., the technical director at Bahamas Aquatics who served as one of only 26 officials in the swimming competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics - the first Bahamian to hold such a role. His responsibilities included serving as a turn and stroke judge, ensuring compliance with the rules.

Bowleg said it was good to see Bahamas Aquatics president Algernon Cargill playing a significant role, presenting medals to the 4x200m freestyle male relay winners.

And he noted that president of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC), Mike Sands also presented medals to the top three of the men’s 400 metres and women’s triple jump events.

On the whole, Bowleg said Team Bahamas must be commended for a job well done.

“We also want to acknowledge and thank those athletes who came close to achieving the Olympic qualifying standards but fell just short,” he stressed.

“Their effort and dedication are no less commendable, and we encourage them to keep pushing towards their dreams.”

With the focus now shifting to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, California, Bowleg said the work must start now.

“We believe that with continued perseverance and support, many more Bahamians will have the opportunity to represent our nation on the world stage,” he charged.

To the federations, coaches, and support staff who worked tirelessly to prepare our athletes, Bowleg also extended their deepest gratitude.

“Your commitment to nurturing and developing our athletes is vital to their success, and we thank you for your unwavering dedication,” he said.

“As we look ahead to the next Olympic cycle, let us renew our focus and continue working together to ensure that The Bahamas remains a formidable force in international sports.”

In conclusion, Bowleg extended his deepest thanks to the members of Team Bahamas, the Bahamas Olympic Committee, the federations, doctors, physiotherapists, and all who contributed to this journey.

“To the Bahamians who travelled to Paris to support Team Bahamas and those who watched from around the world, thank you,” he summed up. “Let us remain united as a nation in love and service.”