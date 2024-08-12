Protestors reject proposed GB electricity rate increase

Former FNM vice-chair Richard Johnson led a protest in Grand Bahama today against the electricity rate increase proposed by the Grand Bahama Power Company.

Mr Johnson said the protest was a non-partisan stand against the GBPC's request to the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) for a 6.3% increase in base electricity rates, adding that it would continue weekly until the matter was resolved.

Among protestors were Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis, Senator James Turner, Attorney Maria Daxon, and former GB MP for Pineridge Frederick McAlpine.

Addressing the crowd outside the GBPC's headquarters, Johnson decried the power company's alleged exploitation of Grand Bahama residents, citing instances of frequent power outages, poor service quality, and high bills.

Mr Johnson said: "We are sick and tired of this company behind us continually to rape and rob the people of Grand Bahama. It is impossible for them to even consider a new rate increase when they are not even providing services, quality services for the people of Grand Bahama."

Mr Johnson said he was told by a young lady that she had to sleep in her car last night due to a power outage.

"This company is not in the business of the people. Grand Bahama we've been crying for years. No one hear our cries. This can't be business as usual."

Mr Johnson added: "This is not a political moment. We have a representation with the PLP, the DNA, COI, independents, FNMs. It doesn't matter. We are Bahamians first, and this company has to go."

A major concern raised by the protesters was the frequent power outages and poor service quality provided by GBPC, including damage to household appliances.

Some protestors accused GBPC of prioritizing profits over people, arguing that the company showed a complete lack of compassion for the economic struggles of Grand Bahamians.

Protestors also called for clarity over who holds the authority to regulate GBPC. Residents questioned whether the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) or the central government, through the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA), has the power to approve or deny the rate increase, noting conflicting statements issued from both entities.

In July, the Davis administration amended the Electricity Act to clarify that URCA is responsible for regulating utilities nationwide.

In a recent press statement, the Grand Bahama Port Authority, said it has not yet approved GBPC’s rate increase request but will review the matter and consult stakeholders as the “sole licensor and regulator” for utilities in the Port Area under the Hawksbill Creek Agreement (HCA).

The Ministry of Energy and Transport has also strongly objected to the proposal, arguing that it has not undergone proper regulatory review.

The ministry is urging URCA to use its authority under the Electricity Act to block the proposed rate increase.

Prime Minster Philip Davis has criticized the proposed rate increase as unreasonable and lacking justification.