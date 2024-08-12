Recently acquitted of 2013 double murder, man now faces another murder charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 29-year-old man recently acquitted of a 2013 double murder was granted $30,000 bail last week for his alleged involvement in a 2021 murder.

Justice Jeanine Weech- Gomez granted Sean Higgs bail as he awaits trial for murder, three counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and four counts of attempted murder.

Higgs allegedly shot and killed Fredrick Ferguson on Lincoln Boulevard on February 8, 2021. He is also accused of opening fire on three people on Miami Street on March 7, 2021. Additionally, on March 14, 2021, Higgs allegedly attempted to shoot and kill Ramerro Rolle on Homestead Street.

In his bail application, Higgs said he is a hardworking young man and a father of two. He claimed he does not pose a flight risk and has surrendered his passport to the Supreme Court. He also said his family’s hardship during his incarceration and the difficulties of prison life hindered his future development.

During the bail hearing, prosecutors said an anonymous witness allegedly saw Higgs shoot and injure Mr Rolle as he rode his bicycle in the Englerston area. Another anonymous witness claimed that Higgs raised an object resembling a gun and fired at three people on March 7 2021.

Ashton Williams said Higgs served a three-year jail sentence for a firearm conviction in 2017. Higgs acknowledged this conviction in his application.

In June, Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns acquitted Higgs for the 2013 double murders of Amati Knowles and Odrick Telusma in Kemp Road.

Justice Gomez granted Higgs’s bail request after finding no evidence that he would fail to appear for his trial.

While on release, Higgs will be fitted with a monitoring device and must sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday by 6pm. His passport will remain with the courts until his trial.

Stanley Rolle represented the accused.