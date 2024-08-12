‘We’re so proud of you’

By PAVEL BAILEY

ALTHOUGH The Bahamas failed to win a medal at the Olympics for the first time in 36 years, Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture Mario Bowleg congratulated Bahamian athletes and emphasised how impressive it is to qualify for the sporting extravaganza.

“The Bahamas has a proud and storied history at the Olympics, and this year, our athletes continued to build on that rich tradition,” he said in a statement. “While winning medals is often seen as the pinnacle of success, it’s crucial to recognise that qualifying for the Olympics is an extraordinary achievement in itself. Only a small percentage of athletes worldwide earn the chance to compete on this prestigious stage. Reaching this level is a testament to the unparalleled dedication, sacrifice, and commitment of our Bahamian athletes.”

“Becoming an Olympian is a monumental achievement in itself, regardless of whether one wins a medal. It reflects years of grit, sweat, hard work, and relentless training. Olympians are those who have earned the right to compete on the world’s most prestigious stage, displaying exceptional athletic prowess and representing the pinnacle of sportsmanship.”

Mr Bowleg congratulated Devynne Charlton, the only Bahamian to advance to a final. She finished sixth in the 100m hurdles.

Mr Bowleg said Ms Charlton “showed grit, determination, and true Bahamian spirit on that track. Keep shining and inspiring us all – your journey is far from over”.

He also praised Charisma Taylor for reaching the semi-finals in the 100m hurdles and Dennisha Cartwright, whom he said has a promising future.

The minister lauded swimmers Lamar Taylor and Rahnishka Gibbs for representing the nation in the aquatics events.

He also praised returning Olympic champions Steven Gardiner and Shaunae Miller-Uibo, and made special mention of Ken Mullings, the first Bahamian decathlete, and Wayna McCoy, the first Bahamian to reach the 200m semi-final.

He recognised Mancer Roberts Sr, technical director of Bahamas Aquatics, as the first Bahamian to serve as one of 26 officials in the swimming competition. He also noted that Bahamas Aquatics President Algernon Cargill presented medals to the 4x200m freestyle male relay winners, and former athlete Mike Sands presented medals to the men’s 400m and women’s triple jump finalists.

He encouraged the nation to celebrate the personal achievements and milestones of the athletes, noting that the road to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics begins now.

“As a nation, we must also celebrate the personal triumphs and milestones achieved by our athletes at these Games,” he said. “Setting a new personal best, breaking a national record, or simply competing on the world’s biggest stage are all significant accomplishments. These achievements reflect the hard work and determination our athletes have poured into their training and preparation. Even for those who faced the heartbreak of not finishing their events, their efforts deserve our deepest respect and admiration.

“We also want to acknowledge and thank those athletes who came close to achieving the Olympic qualifying standards but fell just short. Their effort and dedication are no less commendable, and we encourage them to keep pushing towards their dreams. The work for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles starts now, and we believe that with continued perseverance and support, many more Bahamians will have the opportunity to represent our nation on the world stage.”