CARICOM group lands in Haiti

Former PM Perry Christie to support efforts remotely

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

The CARICOM Eminent Persons Group (EPG) arrived in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, yesterday as part of ongoing efforts to mediate the country's escalating political crisis.

The delegation, comprising former Prime Ministers Kenny Anthony of Saint Lucia and Bruce Golding of Jamaica, was warmly welcomed at Toussaint Louverture International Airport by the Bahamian Embassy in Haiti, led by Charge d'Affaires e.p. Commander Julian Smith, and Director General Ambassador Jerusa Ali.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie is also a member of the EPG; however, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised in a statement that Mr Christie was unable to travel due to health concerns and will continue to support the group's efforts remotely. The former prime minister was hospitalized earlier this month when he underwent treatment for symptoms of an acute heart condition.

According to the MOFA statement, The Bahamas is providing security support for all members of the EPG. The group’s arrival marks a crucial step in the mediation process as Haiti continues to navigate its political turmoil. The EPG is designated under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2966, tasked with supporting the progress of transitional bodies responsible for overseeing upcoming elections.

The EPG will remain in Haiti until August 16, 2024, engaging with various stakeholders, including acting Prime Minister Garry Conille, President of the Transitional Council (CPT) Edgard Leblanc Jr., and representatives from civil society.

"The Foreign Ministry underscores the importance of the CARICOM EPG group's assistance in resolving the political dynamics for a prosperous and stable Haiti," the MOFA statement added.