Container shortage hits uniform supplies

Merchants supplying the public with uniforms this year have been faced with numerous challenges in receiving products, including a delay in their shipments.

Businesses selling school uniforms, in particular, have experienced at least a month delay in shipments.

James Wallace, owner of Janaees Uniform Centre, said the order for uniforms was placed in October of 2023 for this school year.

A manager at another business said they normally place orders for their school uniform shipments around November or December, the year before.

“We normally get them the middle of June, the end of June,” the manager said. “To tell you the truth, I don’t know what happened this year but the merchandise is late getting in.”

The manager said they don’t typically receive their shipments late. She explained that the shipping company told her that the delay was due to a lack of containers.

“It really wasn’t our fault,” they said. “I think the problem was in the States where they have a shortage of containers. The problem is too, they have a problem getting containers. We containerise our stuff because of theft in previous years. They say it’s a problem getting the containers. Couple months ago they said that. Like three months but I still didn’t expect it to be this long.”

Meanwhile, Mr Wallace believes the delays are a result of “a combination of issues”. He defended the shipping company stating that it has “very little control over the market and the weather”. He also noted that it can take 60 days or more to arrive once it leaves the factory.

“I guess they’re backed up,” Martha Wallace, managing director of Janaees Uniform Centre, said. “That’s the only things they could say. The shipping containers are backed up.”

Mr Wallace revealed that Janaee’s has been working with Mediterranean Shipping Company. MSC has posted to their website multiple advisories warning customers of peak season surcharges, which they plan to implement. The most recent advisory was posted August 1.

“Due to strong demand on the North Europe (including UK and SCANBALTIC) to USA, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Bahamas trade, MSC will apply a Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) as follows: For USA and Puerto Rico and Bahamas PODs, as from 01 September 2024 (gate in date) until further notice, the PSS will be charged at: USD 800/20DV, USD 1000/40DV-HC, USD 1500/REEFER,” the advisory read.

Mr Wallace claimed that shipping costs have gone up 120 percent compared to last year. The anonymous manager did not mention who their shipping company was, but they did express their irritation and that of their customers, who have been disappointed due to a lack of product in their store, school shirts and blouses in particular.

“We understand it but still our customers don’t want to hear that,” they said. “People like to shop before they go on vacation or put it on layaway, which we do, and when you don’t have it it’s frustrating but I think that’s an all around problem with getting merchandise from abroad this year because other stores are out also. They’ve been calling me. So I know that’s a problem this year.”

Multiple businesses claimed certain suppliers did not take orders this year due to undisclosed reasons. This has left many merchants lacking certain sizes of uniform shirts and blouses. With the delay in shipments of more school attire, businesses are unable to meet the demands of their customers. The anonymous manager said her shipment contains shirts and blouses for mainly private schools that have school crests embroidered onto them.

Parent Novelette Butler said before she left the country for vacation, she visited Sandy’s and they did not have the uniform shirt with the embroidered crest she was looking for.

“I was disappointed because I wanted to be ahead of the last minute Bahamian shoppers and due to the shirts not being available I’m now stuck in the cycle- that last minute shopper’s drama,” Mrs Butler told this newspaper. “That’s the only company that sells the shirts that have the embroidery already on it. However, I could just get white shirts from anywhere but I’d have to pay for the crest or to have it embroidered on which would be an additional cost.”

She is hoping when she returns from vacation, they’’ll be in stock. Brashard Munnings, who shopped around for his cousin and his god kids also had issues finding certain uniform items.

“We shopped at Sandy’s as well as Clarke’s and Shoe Village,” Brashard Munnings said. “We were looking for blouses and the twins’ jumpers. However, Sandy’s did not carry the jumpers but they did have their blouses. We didn’t feel any way. It was just another minor inconvenience. We’ll be able to go school shopping next weekend.”

Fortunately, progress has been made as both Mr Wallace and the anonymous manager said they have received notices that their shipments have arrived in The Bahamas. They expect to have merchandise in stores soon.

“It’s in but it’s not on location yet,” the anonymous manager said. “We have to wait for them to be cleared. We should have them by Friday in stores, Friday of this week. Fridays would be the 16th. I expect them to be in store.”

They said although they are receiving products later than usual, they still believe they can catch the back-to-school shopping rush, stating that they expect the next two weeks to be busy with those shopping at the last minute.