Eleuthera residents to get 50% power rebate

Eleuthera residents are to receive a 50 percent rebate to compensate for the electricity woes suffered on the island.

JoBeth Coleby-Davis, Minister of Energy and Transport, announced yesterday Eleuthera residents in Rock Sound, Hatchet Bay and Harbour Island will receive a 50 percent rebate on the base electricity rate for July, to be reflected in their August bills.

In a statement, Ms Coleby-Davis said Eleuthera’s “significant growth” has led to Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) unable to handle the generation demand. They explained the island has the capacity to generate 30.7 megawatts of electricity but due to several units being out of service there is currently “insufficient capacity for the demand at present”.

“The daily power cuts and electricity surges have inconvenienced scores of households and businesses,” said Ms Coleby-Davis.

“Eleutherans are justifiably frustrated and angry. While we acknowledge that the electricity challenges did not occur overnight, there must not be any excuses. The resolution is clear: Eleutherans deserve and need consistent electricity.”

Ms Coleby-Davis said BPL is installing additional generation to increase the Eleuthera’s power supply and giving residents a 50 percent base rate rebate to compensate for the inconvenience.

“To address the challenges, BPL is making immediate improvements to boost the reliability of power. This includes adding 5MW of new power at Rock Sound Power Station and bringing in 6MW of temporary power to Hatchet Bay by September 2024,” said Ms Coleby-Davis.

“BPL is also performing essential maintenance at Hatchet Bay Power Station and upgrading the subsea cable to improve power distribution to North Eleuthera and Harbour Island. Additionally, BPL will provide a 50 percent rebate on the base rate for all residential and commercial customers on Eleuthera for the month of July, which will be reflected on August bills.

“Looking ahead, BPL will have long-term solutions coming online within the next 18 months, including new permanent generation and solar energy, to ensure a more resilient and sustainable power supply for the communities of Eleuthera.”

She said BPL must “enhance its public engagement strategy” and called for additional measures to ensure the utility “meets its deadlines, fulfills its commitments and effectively communicates with consumers”.

“As Minister of Energy and Transport, I remain thankful to all BPL staff for their hard work and dedication in trying to resolve the electricity challenges on Eleuthera and nationwide,” said Ms Coleby-Davis.

“However, BPL must enhance its public engagement strategy. Additional measures must be implemented to ensure BPL meet its deadlines, fulfill its commitments, and effectively communicate with consumers – especially those impacted by consistent and prolonged electricity interruption. As Eleuthera continues to grow, the Government of The Bahamas remains committed to closing the electricity gap.”

Last week, Toni Seymour, COO of BPL, also promised Eleuthera residents would have “reliable, sustainable” electricity by the end of September with the installation of more than 15 megawatts of additional generation.

Residents have been vocal about their electricity woes for several months, culminating in a peaceful protest on the island yesterday.

Mrs Johnson, Harbour Island resident, said electricity service on the island has been “absolutely horrendous” with frequent power outages lasting up to 12 hours.

She said one of her neighbours has consistently been without electricity for over two weeks and businesses have been left without internet service due to the extended power outages.

“This weekend was absolutely horrendous,” she said.

“There were persons who were losing generators. I ran through three battery packs. In my office, the Internet was down and, a lot of businesses rely solely on the internet for QuickBooks and other things just to run.”

She said residents have been left little choice but to “hope and trust” that BPL will follow through one their pledges but warned that they have grown weary of “empty promises” and are not afraid to hold more demonstrations if the utility woes persist.

Sylvanus Petty, MP for North Eleuthera, said a delegation was on the ground in Harbour Island yesterday to assure the residents “they have not been forgotten” by the officials tasked with resolving their “long-standing issues”.

He acknowledged their electricity woes have been “vexing” residents for over 30 years and assured them that the additional generation will be in place by the end of September/

“Stable power has been vexing for more than 30 years as well; but since then the new Minister has assured the people of Eleuthera that additional megawatts will be installed by September end, proving much needed relief as well,” said Mr Petty.

“There are also another few projects that will begin shortly as plans have been approved and the funding has been allocated for the new administration complex and the refurbishing of the public dock.

“The economic boom Eleuthera is facing at the moment caught the major utilities off guard but The Davis administration is keen on addressing the issues North Eleuthera constituency faces even after almost 40 years of bad representation and they can be assured that they have a member of parliament that is fighting adamantly on their behalf on a daily basis, to bring results like I have been doing since coming into office in 2021.”