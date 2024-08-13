FACE TO FACE: Dawkins ready to make global impact as head of Pilot International

By Felicity Darville

Nickola “Nicki” Patrice Gomez-Dawkins has the kind of leadership ability and social responsibility that has created a global impact. She is the newly-inducted president of Pilot International, a community-based volunteer service organisation with over 5,400 Pilots and 5,700 Anchors in nearly 300 clubs worldwide, including the United States, The Bahamas, Japan and South Africa. Nicki will touch the lives of thousands of men and women throughout the world with her personal mantra: “All Aboard! Leaving No Pilot Behind”.

Pilot International was founded just over a century ago on the principles of “friendship and service”. It’s a combination that Nicki has found to be the driving force behind its success. When people come together to help others, and they do it from a place of friendship, they build lifelong connections that will chart a course for success.

“The friendship while doing service” makes Pilot International so special, Nicki told me. “Laughing together with friends while making a difference in so many lives. The feeling is fantastic!”

On July 20, 2024, in Denver, Colorado, Nicki was officially installed as president of Pilot International. As a member of the Pilot Club of Nassau, Nicki’s peers nominated her to serve on Pilot International’s executive committee every year from treasurer to Pilot elect. She was nominated by several clubs in the Midwest District, Florida District, the Virginia District and North Carolina initially. She served as director for two years, then a year as treasurer, vice president and President Elect. Once she became president elect, she automatically moved to president, with robust support and a sure vote of confidence from her colleagues.

Nicki believes that the more she and her colleagues use friendship as the foundation of their community service, the more impact they will make in the communities they serve.

“Beth Burrows and I were invited to a meeting by our Sponsor, Rita Spriggs,” Nicki recalls of her beginnings with the Pilot Club.

“We went to the meeting. After that, Rita Spriggs gave us some forms and told us we were joining. That’s how we got into Pilot!”

She has fond memories of her early days, attending an Anchor Meeting at Katrina Cartwright’s home with senior Pilots like Betty Sweeting, Brenda Ingraham and Vernita Thompson.

“I enjoyed just fellowshipping after the meeting with women the age of my parents and having so much fun,” she recalled.

“Pilot is special because of the feeling of giving back and the caring you get from your Pilot sisters and brothers who support from near and far - like Virginia Hall-Campbell, Loretta Pariss, Frances Ledee, Marjorie Sue Munroe, Fredrica McCartney, Beverly Nairn, Barbara Williams and Ethlyn Morely.”

“I have fond memories of Pilot International conventions, bonding with friends like Pilots Ann Marie Davis, Deirda Sands, Beverly LaRoda, Nadia Storr, Asanath Cartwright, Terez Curry, Elaine Clare, Jasmin Strachan and Candise Gomez, among so many others.”

In The Bahamas, Pilots have a three-part focus: brain awareness and protection; development of the youth; and care for the caregivers. BrainMinders is the signature project in The Bahamas. Pilots get together and visit schools throughout the country, helping students to think about the significance of their brains and how to protect it. During their presentation to students, Pilots use puppets to share a compelling story of brain health.

“We are the ‘Helmet People’, so we give away our signature helmets as well,” Nicki said. “We go to the seniors like retirement associations and play BRAINO - which is like Bingo - but we use things to help them with their memory.”

Pilots in The Bahamas also sponsor Anchor Clubs in the High Schools and Compass Clubs in the Universities. Placing special focus on caregivers, Pilots give ‘Pick Me Ups’ to caregivers - either to someone taking care of a loved one, nurses in the Cancer Ward, or Teachers in a school. At the Persis Rodgers Home for the Aged, members host a special occasion where they provide meals for the seniors in the home, while providing care packages for the caregivers.

Nicki has been a Pilot in the Pilot Club of Nassau for 22 years and has held the position of treasurer, club director, vice president, president elect, president and fundraising and pick me up coordinator.

As governor, Nicki reinstated the official visits to the clubs in the district and as president, she revitalised the Pilot Club of Nassau’s Pool Project, which would provide a pool for persons with disabilities.

With her new plan to leave no Pilot behind, Nicki intends to work with her executive team to increase membership, attracting younger members, and increasing the automation in Pilot International.

A service-oriented person, Nicki is an active member of the community and her church, Holy Cross Anglican Church. She has served as Usher Ministry president, secretary of the Vestry, people’s warden and is currently a member of the Parish Youth Council, Usher Ministry and advisor to the junior ushers.

She has served as a girl guide leader and East II girl guide commissioner, posts that helped hone her ability to lead in areas of social advancement.

Nicki’s commitment to passing the baton is evident. She has sponsored many people in the club, including Terah Sweeting; Dr Ellen Strachan-Moxey; Stephanie Ferguson (who was awarded the Pearl Sparks Award this year in Denver Colorado this year); Debbie Smith (who is the current president of the Pilot Club of Nassau), all who have served as president of their local club. She has also sponsored Candise Gomez, (who has served as fundraising coordinator); Ilzhem Aragundi (a native of Panama who resides in The Bahamas); Deborah Jackson (who served on the Audit Committee); Christine James (who is currently on the Audit Committee. Her mentees include Anthia and Ashley Butler. Nicki follows in the footsteps of Deborah Archer, who was the first Bahamian to serve as Pilot International president.

Professionally, Nicki has served as a trustee in the Bahamas Telecommunications and Public Officers Management Union and currently serves as assistant treasurer in the Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Retirees Association (BCPORA).

The love and support from her family helped to set the stage for her new beginnings on a journey of global importance. Nicki has one daughter, Dr Gabrielle Dawkins, and her co-Pilot is Dale Minnis, and together they’re praying for her strength as success as she crosses new frontiers.

Nicki is the third child of Patrick and Jeanie Gomez. Her siblings are Craig Tony Gomez (Candise) who spoke at her installation; High Commissioner Paul Andy Gomez, Bahamas High Commissioner to the United Kingdom; Nathalie Pache (Raffi); Michelle Gomez (Cliff Moxey); and Lisa Moncur (Leroy).

Mrs Ann Marie Davis, Spouse of the Prime Minister of The Bahamas, also attended Nicki’s historic installation, which came alive when the Junkanoo Group Colours brought a taste of Bahamian culture to the international affair. The popular band Ambasah also performed, and attendees enjoyed the sounds of legendary DJ Gary “Super” Johnson.

An avid science student, Nicki holds an Associate’s Degree from the College of The Bahamas in biology and chemistry, a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in computer science with a minor in accounting from Mankato State University in Minnesota and a Master’s Degree in business administration from the University of Miami. She is also a Fellow Life Management Institute (FLMI).

Nicki is president and CEO of her own IT and Project Management Firm, IBIIS, Ltd. This is a position she now holds after working at the Bahamas Telecommunication Company for 20 years, retiring as the vice president responsible for the IT Division. She also serves as an IT consultant with Baker Tilly and manages Clico (Bahamas) Limited Insurance Company.