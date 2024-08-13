Local supply for Carnivale restaurant

LOCALLY caught seafood is a key part of the menu for the upcoming Carnivale restaurant on Paradise Island, with a collaboration with Bahamian suppliers and a commitment to sustainable fishing.

Bahamas Ocean Fisheries CEO Lewis Thompson said his team is excited to be working with Carnivale Bahamas, sister-location to the famed Carnivale of Chicago, which is set for a soft opening in September in the new Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina.

Lewis is convinced the restaurant’s commitment to using only the freshest seafood – including same-day caught products wherever possible – will create substantial opportunities for a new generation of innovative suppliers who focus on rapid delivery to customers while maintaining sustainable fishing practices.

“Bahamas Ocean Fisheries is thrilled to partner with this exciting venture to deliver an exclusive, true island seafood experience,” Lewis said. “My team has worked hard to develop sourcing and delivery methods that allow for both same day ocean-to-table seafood products and responsible management of our precious marine resources.”

He said the seafood industry is a cornerstone of the local economy, providing high-quality products that are prized worldwide. In order to help protect this national resource, Bahamas Ocean Fisheries focuses on same-day delivery of products sourced from less heavily fished waters, particularly in the Southern Bahamas, thereby ensuring the operation does not contribute to overfishing.

“Bahamas Ocean Fisheries adheres to rigorous sustainable fishing practices and holds MSC Certification for ensuring the long-term health of marine ecosystems,” Lewis said. “This dedication to sustainability aligns perfectly with Carnivale Bahamas' ethos of responsible sourcing and environmental stewardship. Together, we are paving the way for a more sustainable future, ensuring that the bounties of the Bahamian seas can be enjoyed by generations to come. We are so happy to have found a partner who cares about these standards as much as we do.”

Bill Marovitz, co-owner of Carnivale, said the restaurant will highlight the rich and diverse flavours of Bahamian cuisine, with an exciting new take on many local favourites.

“We are developing a menu brimming with the freshest, locally sourced seafood, reflecting the seasons and the bounty of the pristine waters of The Bahamas,” he said. “It will feature all the familiar delicacies that Bahamians know and love, but with a fresh new twist, incorporating techniques from other cultures and cuisines, all in a vibrant setting and lively ambiance featuring local music and entertainment.”

Co-owner Jerry Cataldo said: “We believe this partnership with local entrepreneurs will create positive impact for the community. Innovative partners like Bahamas Ocean Fisheries will be able to create new opportunities for local fishermen and seafood suppliers. We want to not only wow our guests with a unique, exciting menu, but also do our part to support the local economy and foster entrepreneurship a community which has been so welcoming to us.”

Lewis said he is convinced Carnivale Bahamas’ commitment to fresh seafood will make it a standout addition to the local culinary scene, adding that his team is working along with the management to develop a truly unique menu.

“Guests will be able to indulge in the delicate flavors of stone crab during its peak season October to June, savor the unique taste of lionfish and enjoy fresh day-boat lobster tails, free from chemicals, wild caught and hand caught,” he said. “The seasonal offerings of grouper, mahi, wahoo, kingfish, tuna, and variety of snappers which are most bountiful during the beautiful summer months, will also be a highlight. We want to always showcase the best catches throughout the year.”

He noted that stone crab, one of the Bahamas’ most sought-after delicacies, will be a centerpiece of Carnival Bahamas. “Harvested sustainably, the claws are a seasonal treat known for their sweet, succulent meat. As the weather gets colder it develops a buttery flavor. Then there is the lionfish: though an invasive species, it has become a culinary delight known for its firm, white meat and mild flavor. It is another sustainable option that helps protect our reefs by turning an ecological challenge into a gastronomic opportunity.”