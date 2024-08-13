‘Munroe murder motive comments out of order’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

FREE National Movement chairman Dr Duane Sands said National Security Minister Wayne Munroe was “out of order” for his comments regarding the motive behind the death of a third man connected to the $1.4m bank security car robbery in November.

The robbery is central to a corruption investigation sparked by voice notes that purport to capture a quid-pro-quo arrangement involving a senior police officer, a lawyer, and two murdered men, Michael Fox Jr and Dino Smith.

Oral Roberts, 34, and Akeil Holmes, 26, had been charged in connection with the robbery. Roberts was killed two weeks ago. His mother, Mizpah Roberts, said his murder came after he met officers investigating the corruption claims. She said the officers warned him not to speak to other police officers.

His death was the latest incident that unsettled the public. Some speculated, without evidence, that it was connected to the corruption probe.

Mr Munroe said last week that others should not fear cooperating with police investigating the corruption claims and suggested that Roberts was killed by people interested in the unrecovered stolen money.

“He was involved in the robbery, and he is the third person who was involved in the robbery who has been killed, and the money hasn’t been recovered, and some people may be interested in $1.4m,” he said.

Dr Sands said the minister’s comment was inappropriate.

“It is not the place of the minister of national security to either infer or to assume the motive until an investigation has been thoroughly completed,” he said.

“So if that is the case, then we would expect that the commissioner of police and or the director of public prosecutions would make such an announcement that they have completed an investigation and they understand the motive and how the case is closed.”

“So I think the matter speaks for itself, that yet again, the minister of national security is out of order, and it is unclear whether he is a minister of the cabinet or whether he remains in the practice of criminal law.”

Dr Sands reiterated the opposition’s concerns about the need for a comprehensive investigation to restore public confidence. Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander has said officers from the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) will arrive in the country this week to oversee aspects of the investigation.

Still, Dr Sands said: “I don’t know whether we can be more forceful in letting the government know that this is an existential issue for The Bahamas and our very democracy hangs in the balance. Public confidence, if it is eroded any further, you have no idea what possible negative consequences can arise.”