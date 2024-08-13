Residents protest over GB power hike

‘Enough is enough’ call on ‘unthinkable’ proposed 6.3% rise

GRAND Bahama residents, united across political lines, protested the Grand Bahama Power Company’s proposed rate hike yesterday.

Protesters gathered at the company’s headquarters on Pioneer’s Way around 10am, carrying placards and shouting, “Enough is enough.”

More than a dozen police officers were present to maintain peace and order.

Residents voiced their frustrations over frequent power outages, damage to appliances from power surges, and food spoilage. Some said they are even forced to sleep in their cars or on their patios to escape the heat. They suggested that in light of the service challenges they face, a 6.3 percent base rate hike is unthinkable.

Cynthia Donaldson, a senior citizen, lamented the hours-long power cuts without notice.

“I have lived here for over 50 years, and this is the worst our community has ever experienced with power outages,” she said, adding that she has lost equipment and appliances due to surges.

Businessman Darren Cooper shared how the high cost of electricity and outages have severely impacted his business and household. He claimed his monthly power bill skyrocketed from $400 to $1,000. “I am feeling the pinch like everyone else,” he said.

Mr Cooper emphasised that regulators are responsible for ensuring consumers receive reliable and affordable power. He argued that the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) should not consider any rate increase while the economy is still struggling.

“One percent is too much for the residents of Grand Bahama,” he said. “We ask them to focus on boosting the economy first. Get those projects out of the pipeline that have been stuck for some time, and then we can discuss rate increases or adjustments. Right now, we are not accepting any rate increase.”

Natasha Darville, another frustrated resident, said the outages are unbearable.

“You come home and can’t even cook if you have an electric stove,” she added. “As someone who has been part of this community for 52 years, people have reached out to me saying that if this rate increase goes through, they’ll have to alternate between paying for power one month and buying food the next. They can’t afford to live like this.

“The heat is particularly dangerous for our seniors, especially those with diabetes and high blood pressure. This situation is insane, and there’s no sense of compensation. When we go to the power company, the staff look at us like we’re garbage when we ask basic questions, like who will compensate us for the food we’ve lost? They don’t care that people work one or two days a week.”

Ms Darville said the storm recovery fee is still on customers’ bills, even though poles are up all over the island. “Why are we still paying this fee? It’s a percentage of our bill that we can’t afford. Grand Bahama can’t keep enduring this abuse and victimisation,” she said.

Former Free National Movement (FNM) vice-chairman Richard Johnson was one of the protest organisers. Representatives from various political organisations, including PLP Senator James Turner and FNM MP Iram Lewis, also participated.

“I hate what these people are doing to our community,” Mr Turner said. “Single mothers are living in their cars, and families are at risk of losing power, yet these people want an increase. It’s insane. It’s crazy, and it should not be allowed.”

Iram Lewis, MP for Central Grand Bahama, added: “We can no longer bear any more burden on Grand Bahama. We should be seeking ways to reduce it and stimulate the economy.”

Local government councillor Rashad Adderley also emphasised that residents have already paid millions in storm recovery charges to GBPC. “We are still paying for it today. When will we stop this company from taking advantage of our people? This is modern-day slavery,” he said.

Reverend Frederick McAlpine, the former FNM MP for Pineridge, expressed his dissatisfaction with the GBPC, the GBPA, and successive governments for neglecting Grand Bahama’s longstanding power issues.

“We have basically become a Family Island,” he said. “Many islands are doing better than us, even though we have the second-largest population in the country.”

The GBPA and central government could be headed for a showdown over who regulates utilities in Freeport. The Davis administration insists that power belongs to the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority.

Rev McAlpine suggested that both entities write letters to GBPC, stating that they do not support a rate increase at this time.

Businessmen Louis Missick and Anton King warned that a rate increase would have a domino effect, forcing businesses to raise prices, which would be passed on to consumers.

Mr Missick questioned the GBPA’s impartiality as regulators, saying: “This is a vexing, systemic problem that has been ongoing for years. We have been exploited by the GBPA and GBPC. The GBPA is a partner in Emera’s fuel surcharge, creating a conflict of interest that prevents them from regulating the GBPC fairly on behalf of the people of Grand Bahama.”

The protesters vowed to continue their efforts and send a strong message to the company, even considering boycotts by turning off their power for two hours or more daily.

“We should send a strong message,” Mr Cooper said.