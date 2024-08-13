Woman prison officer remanded in murder plot

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN prison officer and two men were remanded yesterday for allegedly plotting the murder of Elvardo Thompson last month.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned 21-year-old prison officer Shante Taylor on two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

Taylor’s co-accused, Vernal Brown, 25, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Thaddeus Rolle, 36, was charged as an accessory after the fact.

Three other men, D’Ondre Ramsey, 28, Jamaal Hamilton, 25, and Shanton McSweeney, 21, were charged last month in connection with the same murder.

Taylor allegedly conspired with Brown to murder Elvardo Thompson on July 20. The male defendants allegedly shot and killed 24-year-old Thompson as he sat in his red Dodge Ram on Pinecrest Drive at 7pm. The victim’s vehicle crashed into a nearby house after the ambush.

Brown is also accused of using a firearm to endanger the life of WPC 4748 Charlton later that day. The following day, Rolle allegedly helped a suspect evade the law.

Taylor is further accused of conspiring to commit another murder on July 30.

All three defendants were informed that their case would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). They will remain in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until January 30, 2025, when their VBIs will be served.

Kelsey Munroe represented Taylor and Rolle.