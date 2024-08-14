Bahamian pro golfer Glenn Pratt: The next generation deserves better

THE Bahamas has permanently etched its name in Golf in the United States, thanks to our Bahamian golf professional Glenn Pratt.

Yes, our local top golf professional has been inducted into the African American Golfers Hall Of Fame in a recent ceremony held in Florida.

Glenn, who is also the founder and president of the newly incorporated Bahamas Professional Golfers Federation, was invited to the event in Palm Beach, Florida, after first being notified that he would be inducted along with several other outstanding people who have contributed to the development of golf in the African-American communities in the United States.

What many Bahamians don’t know is that Glenn Pratt lived and played in the US for more than 30 years.

But what he did was travel throughout the United States promoting minority golf professionals through the organisation that he founded, the Minority Professional Golf Development Association, from 1995.

Through his organisation, Glenn sought better opportunities for professional minority golfers all over the US - better conditions, better working environments and better pay.

He helped open up several golf courses to minorities that were previously off limits.

His work in the many communities became legendary as his skill as a top golfer allowed him to get in many doors, and that allowed him to agitate for others.

The African-American Professional Golfers Hall of Fame recognised the stellar work that Glenn has done over the years while he was in the US and sought him out in The Bahamas to invite him to be inducted into their Hall of Fame.

“This is a special honour worthy of those who have unselfishly made a valuable contribution to the betterment of minority professional golfers,” said one of the top executives present at the induction.

“Glenn is from The Bahamas and he proudly lets everyone know that, but it didn’t stop him from working on behalf of all minority pros. He deserves this recognition.”

Glenn is presently back in The Bahamas and his work continues, this time on getting more and better opportunities for all local golfers, pros and amateurs.

“I’ve always been working to make golf and the pros working in golf here in The Bahamas better opportunities,” said Glenn.

“The work continues until we are all given a seat at the table.”

According to Glenn, golf in The Bahamas is very limited for those who want to play golf and also for those who want to make a career in the sport in the Bahamas.

However, his aim now is focused on expanding the opportunities for those interested in golf by partnering with anyone who is willing to work with him.

Glenn is no newcomer to golf and the mere fact that the African-American Golfers Hall Of Fame has singled him out for recognition is a good indication of his influence and the people he has met over the years.

As president of the Bahamas Professional Golfers Federation, he expects a rough road but, in the end, he’s hoping that generations benefit. “I’ve had a great career in golf and I’m proud of the work that I’ve done,” said Glenn.

“But I know I have only touched the surface. The next generation deserves better and the only way to make that happen is for us to break down doors that have been shut to us. We must come together and work for the future. I’m on board and I need others to join me.”