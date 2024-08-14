Body of missing man near old missile base in GB

The body of a man who was reported missing during a fishing expedition near Gold Rock Creek on Tuesday has been found, authorities have confirmed.

According to police, the man was discovered today in the Freetown area near the old missile base following an intensive search operation.

The man reportedly went on a fishing trip with a male relative along the coastline of Gold Rock Creek yesterday.

The pair separated around 7am with plans to reunite at a designated point at 9.30am. However, police reported only one of the men returned as the tide rose and weather conditions deteriorated.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.