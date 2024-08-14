Goodwill team captains anticipating two-peat

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Aquatics team wrapped up their final practice at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Swim Complex yesterday and are currently making their journey to Gros Islet, St Lucia in a bid to defend their crown at the 2024 Goodwill Swimming Championship August 16-18.

Last week, team head coach Dwayne Davis Jr expressed his confidence in the team’s ability to perform at a high level this weekend.

One week later, The Tribune Sports caught up with team captains Tia-Isabella Adderley and Donald Saunders Jr to get a feel for the team’s mindset ahead of the regional aquatics competition.

Adderley, who won gold in the 200m and 400m free relay and 400m medley relay races last year, is expecting the team to remain positive in their quest to make it two straight wins at the Goodwill swim meet.

“As team captain, I just expect everyone to be positive and maintain a positive environment. We are definitely going for the two-peat. I am really excited and this is probably my last Goodwill Games so I am gonna make it my best one,” she said.

The veteran Goodwill Swimming Championships performer plans to remind the young swimmers to loosen up and have fun in St Lucia. “My advice to the younger ones is just to have fun. This is probably their first international meet so not to take it so harsh, just to really have fun,” she said.

She added that it is an honour to be able to swim for The Bahamas and represent her country.

Adderley is scheduled to compete in the 200 individual medley (IM), 50m breast and fly, 100m breast, 200m free and all relay events.

The Bahamas won in dominant fashion at the Goodwill Swimming Championship in Kingston, Jamaica, last year.

The team accumulated a whopping 129 medals, hauling away 55 golds, 45 silvers and 29 bronze medals.

The 40-member team outperformed their competitors for a leading total of 1,418.50 points a year ago.

According to team captain Saunders, the goal is to show up and repeat the feat in St Lucia at the Rodney Heights Aquatics Centre.

“The expectation is to two-peat. We expect to win many golds, participate and represent the country to the best of our abilities,” he said.

The 16-year-old open water swimmer was happy to be selected as team captain and represent the country.

He expressed one of his favourite aspects about being team captain.

“Working with the kids is very fun. They are pretty funny during practice. I like swimming with a lot of people and it is very fun to get through the practice together,” he said.

Saunders emphasized that he is hoping that Bahamians will watch and continue to support the sport and its continued growth.

Team members

Representing the team in the 8-and-under division are Skyrah Chambers, Zeni Dorsett, Milana McDonald, Anthonique Rolle, Lynden Feaste, Mason Hanna, Avyn McKenzie and Kyrie Smith. The male and female alternates are Ari Rolle, James Burrows, Shiloh Ferguson and Celeste Johnson.

The female competitors in the 9-10 division are Samaiya Coleman, Cailyn Dean, Delneia Hamilton and Isabella Munroe. The alternates are Grace Nottage and Katelin-Dahlia Hanna. The male competitors in this division are Logan Comacho, Kymani Cooper, Deon Morris, and Dylan Musgrove. The alternates are Asher Basitan and Cole Albury.

Competitors in the 11-12 boys’ division are Tyler Cartwright, Nitayo Knowles, Keiron Lloyd and Dexter Russell. The alternates are Kai Bastian and Zander Lightbourne.

Gillian Albury, Nai’a Belton, Noel Pratt and Semaiah Rolle will represent the girls in this age group. The alternates are Skarlette Donaldson and Helsinki Mitchell.

Christin-Alyssa Clarke, Samirah Donaldson, Madyson Julien and Trinity Pratt are the female representatives in the 13-14 division. Adaiah Smith will serve as an alternate.

Named to the team in the boys’ age group are Damari Butler, Jahan Chatlani-Pickstock, Noah Knowles and Rafael McBroom. The alternates are Trace Russell, Kraige Adderley and Issac Wright.

Selected to the girls’ 15-17 age division Tia-Isabella Adderley, Anjaleah Knowles, Rayven Ward and Bianca Johnson. The division’s alternates are Giada Bertoldo and Lauren Bridgewater.

Caleb Ferguson, Donald Saunders Jr, Kieran Sealy and Matthais Simms will compete for the boys in the 15-17 age division. Michael Fox and Daniel Ferguson III were selected as alternates.

Coach Davis will be assisted by Kadesha Culmer and Kristen Farrington.

A total of 300 swimmers from 10 nations are scheduled to compete August 16-18 at the 28th Goodwill Swimming Championship.